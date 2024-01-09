 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Twitch to reportedly lay off 35% of its workforce

Trevor Mogg
By
The Twitch logo.
Twitch

Popular streaming service Twitch is about to lay off 35% of its workforce — equal to about 500 workers — according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The Amazon-owned, video game-focused platform could announce the job losses as early as Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told the news outlet.

Recommended Videos

The cuts, if confirmed, would follow a round of layoffs in March last year that impacted 400 positions, meaning Twitch could be set to lose almost 1,000 workers in less than 12 months.

Related

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said at the time that the business had been impacted by challenging economic conditions, and that user and revenue growth had failed to keep pace with the the company’s expectations. It therefore had to make the cuts “to run our business sustainably,” Clancy said.

It’s not clear if the same reasons will be given for the expected next round of layoffs, but all should be revealed in the coming days.

In a further indication of pressures affecting the company, Twitch exited South Korea just last month, with Clancy describing the cost of operating there as “prohibitively expensive” despite it making a “significant effort” to reduce those costs.

On top of that, a number of key executives departed Twitch toward the end of last year.

Twitch has been trying to boost revenue via an increased focus on ads on the platform, but in the nine years since Amazon acquired the streaming company, the business has yet to turn a profit, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

In the wider video game industry, companies big and small had a rough year in 2023, with many reducing the size of their workforce. But despite the challenges, gamers still have plenty to look forward to in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly shifts developers
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic.

It looks as if the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has shifted developers.

According to Bloomberg, the remake's original developer Aspyr has reportedly been moved off its development, and now it is being handled by an Eastern European studio owned by Aspyr's parent company, Saber Interactive. The remake was revealed last September in a PlayStation Showcase, and last month Aspyr reportedly told its staff that the project was "on hold" after the studio had been working on it for over the past two years.

Read more
Disney to show off a new Marvel mystery project at its first gaming showcase
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games showcase for September 9 at 1 PM PT during the D23 Expo. The presentation will have new announcements and reveals from a variety of different teams including Marvel games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century games.

Notably, the showcase will reveal a sneak peek at a new Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media. Games such as Marvel's Midnight Suns, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley will be there too. Judging by Disney's teaser trailer, Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could make an appearance as well.

Read more
What is Twitch? Everything you need to know about the top live-streaming platform
Phone with Twitch mobile app.

Twitch streaming and video games go hand in hand -- giving millions of viewers and broadcasters a way to interact and share creative content with others. Streaming has exploded in popularity recently, with Twitch being the most used platform for video game broadcasts. But what is Twitch, exactly? And how does it work? In this guide, we'll run down all you need to know about the platform.

Recommended reading:

Read more