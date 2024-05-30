 Skip to main content
Redfall’s bittersweet final update fixes the shooter’s worst problem

Arkane Austin just released the final update for Redfall following Microsoft’s announcement that it would be closing down the studio. The embattled vampire shooter game is going out with a bang, though, as this final update brings a lot of important features.

A post on Bethesda’s own blog confirms that Redfall Game Update 4 adds on offline mode. This also means Redfall will now let people keep playing after an online disconnection. If you’re playing Redfall alone, you’ll also have the ability to fully pause the game now (yes, that wasn’t in the game before).

Although those are the most important things this update does, there are more changes. A new Community Standing progression system has been added, which is a essentially a skill tree full of buffs that players can unlock with currency earned by finding a safehouse, doing sidequests, or killing an underboss. New Elder Nests also give Redfall some more endgame content, as they are more difficult nests with bosses that allow players to earn Heart Shards that give buffs like regenerating ammo and UV light healing.

Other additions include new enemy encounters, improved AI, a Story Mode difficulty, a new weapon, and the ability for players to keep loot found in a nest after failing to clear it. This is a comprehensive final update for Redfall to go out on, and it almost didn’t happen. Earlier this month, Bethesda confirmed it was shutting down Redfall developer Arkane Austin alongside Hi-Fi Rush’s Tango Gameworks and Mighty Doom’s Alpha Dog Games. At the time, Microsoft’s Matt Booty said Redfall would not be getting any more updates.

This angered fans when reports emerged of an offline mode. Thankfully, Bethesda reversed course a little bit. Although Redfall still won’t be getting the additional heroes promised in its season pass, Game Update 4 at least leaves Redfall in an improved, playable state that could even survive a server shutdown.

Redfall is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

Redfall isn’t just a fun vampire shooter. It’s a takedown of the ultra-rich
A screen capture from the Redfall gameplay reveal.

Right before I got to go hands-on for 90 minutes with Redfall, Xbox’s big spring exclusive, creative director Harvey Smith set the stage by introducing a new trailer focusing on the first-person shooter’s story. All I knew about the narrative up until then was that there was some failed experiment that turned a small Massachusetts fishing town into a vampire’s paradise. I’d soon learn that the real catalyst is much more politically charged: A group of ultra-rich elites working at a pharmaceuticals company called Aevum created the vampire disease in a selfish quest for immortality.

Redfall - Official Gameplay Deep Dive

Redfall: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Following its E3 2021 reveal, Microsoft has ramped up the marketing for Redfall, a new cooperative shooter from Arkane Austin, the team behind 2017's Prey. But Redfall aims to be something completely different from the studio's past game, with a new vampire theme set on the fictional island of Redfall, Massachusetts. But what exactly is Redfall, how will it play, and when will it launch?

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming cooperative FPS, Redfall.

Redfall’s May 2 release date revealed during Developer_Direct
A screen capture from the Redfall gameplay reveal.

Arkane Studios and Bethesda finally confirmed a release date for Redfall during today's Developer_Direct showcase. The cooperative open-world, vampiric first-person shooter will come out  May 2.
The Developer_Direct showcase spent quite a bit of time on Redfall, highlighting both its single-player and multiplayer content. Its part of the show started with a look at various combat zones and safe areas on Redfall Island, where the game takes place. We then learned more about some of the enemy types players encounter, weapons they can use, and each character's special abilities, as Arkane showed off gameplay snippets from multiple missions. If you're a fan of looter shooters and vampires, Arkane looks to be fully delivering on that concept based on this gameplay snippet.  
Redfall has been a highly anticipated first-party Xbox game ever since its reveal in 2021, but its delays have also been quite infamous. Originally intended to be released in summer 2022, it and Starfield's delay into 2023 really significantly impacted the dearth of content that plagued Xbox platforms last year. That's why having a concrete release date for Redfall is quite a relief; it provides hope that Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda will get back in the swing of having a consistent string of first-party releases. It will also be one of the first Xbox-exclusive games to sport a $70 price tag. 
Redfall launches for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2. If you don't want to spend $70 on this game, it will also be on Xbox Game Pass on day one like all first-party Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games. 

