'Resident Evil 2' gets a demo, but you can only play it once

Gabe Gurwin
By

Resident Evil 2 — the full remake of the classic 1998 horror game — is due to release on January 25 and Capcom has prepared a demo that players can try out in just a few days. However, you must use your time wisely, as you will only be able to play it once.

Launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, January 11, the Resident Evil 2 “1-Shot” demo, puts you in the shoes of Leon Kennedy as he explores the Raccoon City Police Department during his first day on the job. With the city on the verge of total collapse as an undead infestation takes over, it’s up to Leon to escape alive and figure out what is happening. If you complete the demo, you will be able to view a new exclusive trailer, as well.

The portion of the game you’ll play is similar to the one Capcom presented at E3 last year, but with a twist: You have 30 minutes to complete it. If you don’t use your time wisely, the demo will end and you won’t be able to start over again. If you die, you will still be able to play the demo, however, but any time you wasted will be gone for good.

resident evil 2 remake roundup re2remake1

Resident Evil 2 is not an “HD remaster” of the first Resident Evil 2, but rather a remade game that uses its predecessor as the basic framework. Certain scenes will be different and the gameplay style has been changed substantially.

Rather than use the old “tank” controls, you will now move around with an over-the-shoulder third-person perspective that is similar to Resident Evil 4. That being said, fans of the original game should still find plenty of nostalgic moments, and you’ll be able to control Leon, Claire Redfield, and Ada Wong. Wong has subsequently made a few appearances in the series, including Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6. She was even in the animated film Resident Evil: Damnation.

Resident Evil 2 will be available on January 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Those who pre-order the game will receive pistols based on the weapons used by Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine — the protagonists from the first Resident Evil.

