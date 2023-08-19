 Skip to main content
This Samsung 27-inch QHD gaming monitor just got a price cut

Every purchase from gaming PC deals should be paired with a new display from monitor deals so that you won’t waste the increasing processing power. If you’re overwhelmed by all the options, here’s a recommendation — the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor, which is on sale from Samsung at $70 off. Instead of $350, you’ll only have to pay $280 for this screen, but you need to hurry because the price cut may not last as long as you think.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor features a 27-inch screen with QHD resolution, which creates incredibly sharp and detailed images to let you better appreciate the graphics of today’s best PC games, with a size that’s right in the middle of our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 30 inches. The monitor also supports HDR10, which results in deep blacks and luminous whites that will further elevate the vibrancy of game scenes. It also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, which is how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly it shows image transitions.

To make sure that gameplay is uninterrupted by screen tearing and stuttering, the Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor is equipped with AMD’s FreeSync Premium. For a more comfortable viewing angle, you can adjust the monitor’s height, swivel and tilt until you find the best position that will keep you playing for hours without suffering a strained neck.

You’ll need a proper gaming monitor if you want to give justice to the capabilities of your gaming desktop, so if you haven’t upgraded your screen, you should take advantage of Samsung’s $70 discount for the Samsung Odyssey G51C. From its original price of $350, it’s down to a more affordable $280, but probably not for long. If you think the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor is the missing piece of your PC gaming setup, then you’ll have to complete the transaction right now so that you can get it for cheaper than usual.

