‘Metroid: Samus Returns’ trailers show action-packed gameplay and new abilities

Why it matters to you After disappointing receptions for the last two games, Nintendo hopes to return one of their flagship franchises to its former glory.

Leading up to the launch of the highly anticipated 3DS game, Nintendo has unleashed a couple of new Metroid: Samus Returns trailers that show Samus in action. The first is a TV commercial with the tagline “Summoning All Heroes.” The second, at more than four minutes long, explores some of the new gameplay elements and additions to the game.

A remake of the original Game Boy classic Metroid II: Return of Samus, the new game features 3-D graphic enhancements and a vibrant color palette. It’s still the side-scrolling blaster you remember though, with numerous items to collect and new areas to explore. It should play great on the 3DS, with the map continuously available for reference on the lower screen. There’s even a limited-edition Metroid 3DS XL console available featuring the armored space mercenary ready for action on the front.

In addition to the legendary bounty hunter’s familiar arsenal such as the Morph Ball and Space Jump, Samus now has a melee counter ability and free aim with her blaster. She also has access to some new “Aeion” abilities, which are powered by a separate energy meter that replenishes over time.

Scan Pulse: Check your surroundings for hidden paths.

Check your surroundings for hidden paths. Lightning Armor: Repel physical attacks with temporary invincibility.

Repel physical attacks with temporary invincibility. Beam Burst: A super destructive blaster with triple beams.

A super destructive blaster with triple beams. Phase Drift: Slows down time in the immediate area.

Samus Returns also has Amiibo support, with the figures unlocking bonuses like extra Aeion energy and a gallery of original Metroid artwork, as well as a more challenging “Fusion” difficulty level after beating the game. Some fans, however, aren’t so happy that the most challenging difficulty can only be accessed by purchasing the Amiibo figure.

The packaging for the Special Edition of the game includes a novel feature – you can flip the packaging to display the original cover art for Metroid II: Return of Samus from 1991. The Special Edition also includes the game soundtrack on CD.

Nintendo has promised that the adventures of Samus Aran won’t end here. As revealed at E3 2017, a brand-new Metroid game for the Nintendo Switch is in development, but won’t see the light of day until 2018.

Metroid: Samus Returns will be available for the Nintendo 3DS on September 15, 2017.