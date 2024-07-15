 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Secretlab Prime Day deals: Build your ideal work-from-home or gaming station

By

Secretlab has been re-inventing what an ergonomic workspace should look like, allowing modern users to seamlessly transition between work and play — all within the same setup. Imagine our surprise when we saw what Secretlab is cooking up for Prime Day deals this year, with some great offers. If you work from home or want to build the perfect gaming station, you’ll want to shop these deals. From the SecretLab TITAN Evo chair to its sleek all-metal standing desk desks, there are a lot of options. Of course, we’ve also picked out a couple of our favorite deals, with a goal to help you find the perfect space to work, play, and everything in between.

TITAN Evo premium chair — $519, was $549

SecretLab TITAN Evo ergonomic gaming chair used at desk
SecretLab

Used, loved, and treasured by over 2 million users worldwide, the Secretlab TITAN Evo is an ergonomic gaming chair built for comfort and style. It seamlessly blends advanced manufacturing technologies and design innovations to deliver a functional desk chair that doesn’t sacrifice form.

The proprietary pebble seat base was sculpted to accommodate different postures, while the 4-way adjustable lumbar support flexes to changes in movement. Activate the 165-degree recline anytime to kick back, relax, and maybe take a quick snooze. Moreover, the supple Neo Hybrid leatherette material and SoftWeave Plus fabric keep things extra luxe. Grab some armrest tops to give your arms a soft place to rest.

MAGNUS Pro sit-to-stand metal desk — $799, was $878

SecretLab MAGNUS Pro sit and stand desk with gaming setup
SecretLab

This sit-to-stand metal desk allows you to seamlessly swap between sitting and standing, which is excellent for extended gaming or work sessions. But the real star of the show is the built-in and fully integrated power supply column, which allows you to power up all your devices at once — the cable remains concealed and out of sight. Best-in-class cable management will enable you to hide away the rest of the wires for your gear thanks to a full-length cable tray. The durable steel chassis is nothing to scoff about, either, and you can customize the aesthetics with Secretlab’s MAGPAD™ Desk Mats.

There’s more where that came from

With the TITAN Evo and MAGNUS Pro deals above, you can build an incredible office or gaming setup, desk and chair. But these aren’t the only deals worth shopping for, as SecretLab has a few other Prime Day offers up its sleeves, including some for its line of premium chair sleeves that offer unparalleled customization. We highly recommend browsing the sale to see everything available, which you can find on Secretlab’s official website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic

If there are any items on your shopping list, now's the time to grab them, because Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming to an end soon. Today is the last day. The event rivals Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Although, the deals we've seen have been similar to all of the Prime Day deals from earlier this year. From the perspective of an Amazon Prime member, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is meant to be the start of the holiday shopping season, giving you a big head start.
One of the most popular items during Prime Day was the gaming chair, which is a must-have item for gamers of all ages. If you plan to spend your free time enjoying your favorite games online with your friends, you'll need the right chair to ensure your back and spine are protected. Many gaming chairs have already turned up at great prices as part of Prime Early Access. Other retailers are also joining the fun, like Walmart with its October Rollbacks event, which is basically a Walmart Prime Day sale in disguise.
We've compiled a list of our the best Prime Day gaming chair deals to shop today, which you can check out below.

Today's best Prime Day gaming chair deals
X Rocker Lux 2.0 Gaming Chair -- $132, was $140

Read more
6 Prime Day board game deals you should totally shop today
family playing board games

Even though a lot of Amazon's biggest Prime Day Deals fall in the realm of technology, there are plenty of deals that have nothing to do with screens. Case in point: Amazon's Prime Day Board Game deals. Board games provide technology-free fun for the entire family and can be easily transported to gatherings with friends or on vacations. Who said gaming had to be limited to the best gaming consoles? Check out some of our favorite games below on sale today.

Azul -- $28, was $40

Read more