‘Total War: Warhammer II’ arrives in September, order now for bonus content

E3 2017 has barely begun and we already heard some exciting news, particularly given the weekend press events hosted by EA, Microsoft, and Bethesda. As the week goes on, other news will filter through as well regarding new gaming titles and hardware that hardcore gamers have been impatiently awaiting.

One such title is Total War: Warhammer II, the next chapter in the fantasy-strategy franchise that has been teased over the last several months. The biggest news to emerge on Monday regarding the title is the one bit of news everyone wants to know: The game will be released on September 28.

Sega, the game’s publisher, is also tossing in some extra value to anyone who purchases the game early or during its first week of sales. Namely, those clever folks will get an Early Adopter bonus consisting of a free Race Pack DLC for the original Total War: Warhammer game.

The Race Pack DLC has not yet been completely outlined, but it can also be accessed by purchasing the Serpent God Edition for Total War: Warhammer II. This edition comes in a scaled turquoise presentation box with stone-effect glyphs that’s based on Lord Mazdamundi’s headpiece and that details the temple-cities of Lustria.

Other content included with the Serpent God Edition include:

Stone Effect Puzzle Sphere

Carved Bone-Effect Totems

Art Book

Embossed Metal Case

Exclusive Insider Guide

Sticker Sheet

Canvas Map with Lizardmen Stylised Artwork

Saurus Blade Necklace with hidden 8GB USB flash drive

Sega is also pushing a new Limited Edition version of Total War: Warhammer II with just the metal case and Insider Guide from the Serpent God Edition. The Serpent God Edition can be pre-ordered for $149, and the Limited Edition will be available for purchase at select retailers. If you are champing at the bit to get your hands on Total War: Warhammer II, then you can pre-order the digital edition here.