‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,’ next game from ‘Dark Souls’ dev, coming March 22 2019

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an upcoming action-adventure title from the developers of Bloodborne and the Souls series, has earned a worldwide release date for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam next spring on March 22, 2019, according to publisher Activision.

In celebration of the announcement, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be playable this week at Gamescom 2018, and the Collector’s Edition will be available starting today for pre-order digitally and physically through select retailers.

Fans that reserve their copy of the collector’s edition can anticipate an assortment of exclusive items that include a SteelBook with the full game, the entire digital soundtrack, collectible art book, 7-inch Shinobi statue, themed map scroll, and replica game coins.

As for the demo at Gamescom, we will get to formally meet the protagonist, Sekiro, a shinobi nicknamed the “One-armed Wolf” due to the variety of prosthetics he uses in place of a missing arm, and his lone-wolf like temperament.

Combat will be at the forefront of the experience, which makes sense coming from the developers FromSoftware. Fans will get to play around with a new tactical ability called Resurrection (it’s just as it sounds) that allows you to bring Sekiro back to life following an untimely death. This can be used as a second chance in combat or a method used for retreat. Sekiro will also be making use of some new prosthetics which he uses as tools for interacting in new, different ways with the world around him. His grappling hook, for example, allows him to cut across maps with ease.

As we’ve talked about more thoroughly in our preview, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a single player experience described by Activision as a tale of revenge. Sporting challenging combat similar to that of Bloodborne and Dark Souls, our new protagonist Sekiro will use his katana-wielding skills and variety of prosthetics to take down enemies, save his master, and ultimately defeat his arch rival.

We expect to see more of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the coming months leading up to its release date in March of 2019. Hopefully, there’ll be plenty of new gameplay footage coming out of Gamescom this week to hold us over until then.