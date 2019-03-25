Digital Trends
Gaming

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Best items to buy from vendors

Here are the best items a Shinobi should buy in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Steven Petite
By
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is quite the challenge. As a From Software game, that’s to be expected. But really, you’ll probably need all the help you can get. The vendors you stumble upon during your adventure can help you, provided you have some sen (money) handy. There are a handful of items you can buy that you should certainly pick up.

Gourd Seeds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

Like Dark Souls, Sekiro has the ever important Gourd. When Wolf drinks from the healing item, some of his health replenishes. You get the Gourd after the intro section. At first, you can only take one drink before it’s all gone. Refilling it requires a trip to a Sculptor’s Idol for a little nap.

You can expand your Gourd with Gourd Seeds. Gourd Seeds can be acquired by defeating powerful enemies, and we’ve also found them in chests. Sometimes vendors will have Gourd Seeds for sale for a whopping 1,000 sen.

Trust us when we say the high price is worth it. Once you have a Gourd Seed, you can take it to Emma outside of the Dilapidated Temple (or wherever she is marked after she moves). She’ll expand your Gourd to let you take an additional drink. It goes without saying that having more opportunities to heal and stay alive during mid-boss and boss fights is vitally important.

So whenever a vendor is willing to part with this precious item, spend some time racking up sen.

Coin Purses

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

Coin Purses come in three variants: Light, Heavy, and Bulging. Light Coin Purses hold 100 sen, Heavy hold 500, and Bulging hold 1,000. Each of them actually costs more than the amount of sen they hold. For instance, it will set you back 550 sen to buy a Heavy Coin Purse. The investment is worthwhile. Death cuts your sen in half, and unless you’re ridiculously good, you’ll die a lot. Your sen can keep halving until you virtually have nothing left during the struggle to defeat a boss.

Death does not affect your Coin Purses, though. They’re stored as an item and only add to your sen once opened. For that reason, you don’t want to open them until you are ready to make a purchase (such as on Gourd Seeds). A good rule to follow is that any time you encounter a vendor, unless you’re buying something else, exchange your sen for however many Coin Purses you can buy.

Upgrade Materials

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

Vendors also sometimes carry Upgrade Materials for your Shinobi Prosthetic. One of the early ones you can purchase, Robert’s Firecrackers, is extremely useful in both boss fights and when fighting animals like wolves. Robert’s Firecrackers turns into the Shinobi Firecracker once given to the old man in the Dilapidated Temple. He’ll upgrade your Prosthetic to give you access to a move that produces an explosive flash. Enemies caught in its wake will be temporarily blinded, immobilized, and take Posture damage. Whether fighting packs of wolves or squaring off against a ruthless general, the Shinobi Firecracker can help you get on the right track.

Spirit Emblems

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

To use Prosthetic moves like the Shinobi Firecracker and the shuriken, you need to have Spirit Emblems. Spirit Emblems aren’t actually purchased from vendors, but they are important enough to mention here anyway. They cost 10 sen and you can hold up to 15 at a time. Any excess Spirit Emblems you have will be go towards replenishing the 15 when resting at a Sculptor’s Idol, which is where you purchase them.

You always want to keep your Spirit Emblems full. Each Prosthetic move uses Spirit Emblems. A shuriken throw uses one, while more intensive moves like the Shinobi Firecracker cost three. Get in the habit of checking your current stock at each Sculptor’s Idol and buying as needed.

Dragon’s Blood Droplet

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

Using Resurrection in battle gives you another chance to win, but it comes at a price. Resurrect too many times and you can get an item called Rot Essence. This isn’t an item you want, as it decreases your Unseen Aid percentage. Unseen Aid is the chance that you won’t lose sen and experience after death. Rot Essence also afflicts an NPC with a sickness called Dragonrot. While sick, you cannot complete their storylines. Rot Essence is located in Key Items. You’ll inevitably rack up a few or more of these unfortunate items.

A little ways into the game, you’ll be able to collect a blood sample from someone dealing with Dragonrot. Doing so will help Emma create a cure, giving you a Recovery Charm and Dragon’s Blood Droplet. These items will allow you to cure everyone with Dragonrot at Sculptor’s Idols. The Recovery Charm will last forever, but Dragon’s Blood Droplet does not. You can purchase this important item from vendors for 180 sen.

Acquiring sen

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Item Buying Guide

You can find Coin Purses throughout the world to give you bulks of sen, but the most consistent source of sen comes from enemies. When you kill an enemy, most of the time their corpse will be glowing. Stand over it and hold Square/X to take their sen. It’s easy to forget to do this, especially if you have other enemies to deal with, but try to remember to loot when the coast is clear.

If you’re in need of sen, you can reset the enemies in an area that you’re comfortable with by resting at a Sculptor’s Idol. The enemies will return to the same positions they were in before. You can repeat the same area as many times as you’d like. All common enemies respawn, but don’t worry, you won’t have to deal with the generals again.

Alternatively, you can sell back items you find to vendors. If you find that you’re not using certain items that are plentiful throughout the world (like Fistful of Ash), you can trade these for sen at any vendor.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Sony to launch State of Play videos for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR
nvidia stadia rtx gtc 20192
Computing

Nvidia faces attacks from AMD, Intel, and even Google. Should it be worried?

Nvidia announced an expanded array of RTX server solutions designed to leverage the power of ray-tracing at GTC 2019. The effort will help Nvidia take on Google's Stadia in game streaming with GeForce Now, and the company's investments in…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

How 5G networks will make low-latency game streaming a reality

Faster speeds and more bandwidth are some of the many promises that 5G can deliver, but for gamers, the most important thing is low latency. To achieve low latency, carriers like AT&T and Verizon are exploring hybrid models for game…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo labo vr kit review hands on feat
Product Review

Nintendo’s Labo VR Kit may look silly, but it really works

During our hands-on with the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, fears of a gimmicky product from Nintendo were quickly dispelled. While not a direct competitor to Oculus or HTCs own headsets, Labo VR brings a clever, new way to experience VR that makes…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

PlayStation does the smart thing, stops selling digital codes at physical stores

Sony will no longer offer PlayStation digital full-game downloads at retail stores. The game downloads will now only be available directly from the PlayStation Network's own digital store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Despite my experience and love of From Software’s Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, I never played the original Dark Souls. The new remastered version gave me a chance to remedy that, and it was glorious.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
atlus reveals persona 5 royal with new female character the
Gaming

Atlus reveals Persona 5 The Royal, teases mysterious new female character

Atlus revealed Persona 5 The Royal in a trailer that features a mysterious new female character. It appears that the redhead will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, but many details about the upcoming game remain unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Corsair K70
Gaming

Save big on Corsair gaming headsets and a premium keyboard

From March 24 to 30, you can pick up one of two models of the great Corsair's Void Pro gaming headset on a sweet discount. One of Corsair's best mechanical keyboards is also on sale this week -- at a steep discount.
Posted By Steven Petite
Blizzard
Gaming

Blizzard says Overwatch endorsement system helped slash toxicity by 40 percent

Blizzard said that toxicity in Overwatch is down 40 percent, partly thanks to the addition of the endorsement system. The feature allows players to reward teammates and opponents who show good behavior during a match.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
mortal kombat 11 first dlc character shang tsung
Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 to add Shang Tsung, in likeness of 1995 movie actor, as DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 will add Shang Tsung as its first DLC character, and he will be in the likeness of and be voiced by the actor who played him in the 1995 movie based on the series. Noob Saibot was also revealed as a part of the roster.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers to add Dancers and the Hrothgar

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will add a second set of new jobs and races to the MMORPG, namely Dancers and the Hrothgar. The Dancers use throwing weapons and can buff teammates, while the Hrothgar are a male-only, leonin race.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

Sony to launch State of Play videos for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR

Sony will debut a new video program named State of Play on March 25. The first episode will focus on new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games, and it remains to be seen if Sony will tease the PlayStation 5.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
the legend of zelda breath wild bug disables temperature effects apparatus storage glitch
Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild bug lets Link ignore temperature effects

A newly discovered bug in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild allows players to max out both hearts and stamina. The glitch also disables temperature effects such as the heat of Death Mountain and the cold of Hebra.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2
Gaming

Report: Nintendo will release two new Switch models in 2019

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo will unveil two new Switch models at E3 and release them this year. One of the models will target hardcore gamers, while the other will be budget friendly.
Posted By Steven Petite