 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

My Friend Pedro follow-up Shotgun Cop Man is Celeste with guns

By
A man shoots a demon in Shotgun Cop Man.
Devolver Digital

My Friend Pedro developer DeadToast Entertainment just announced its next game: Shotgun Cop Man. Published by Devolver Digital, the action shooter will launch this year for PC and Nintendo Switch at a $10 price point. Ahead of its reveal, Digital Trends demoed its first 17 levels, taking us through its tutorial, first world, and a boss fight.

Shotgun Cop Man is a 2D shooter about a cop who has to go to Hell and arrest Satan. That’s all you really need to know there. It’s not too dissimilar from My Friend Pedro, DeadToast’s 2019 shooter that had players engaging in aerobatic violence pulled straight from a John Woo movie. Shotgun Cop Man is much smaller in scope, opting for comparatively modest visuals over cinematic spectacle. My Friend Pedro‘s DNA is still very much present, though, as it’s a game that ties mobility and shooting together.

Recommended Videos

The basics are simple enough. I need to move through platforming levels filled with enemies and traps like buzzsaws. There’s just one catch: I don’t have a jump button. To cross gaps, I need to use my guns to propel my body. If I want to jump, I need to aim my right joystick towards the ground and fire. Similarly, an airdash would require me to quickly aim in the opposite direction and fire. A basic sidearm is mapped to one of my triggers, which allows me to short hop, while my shotgun is on the other and can send me sky high. I only have a few shots in each gun and they don’t reload until I touch the ground.

A man shoots demons in Shotgun Cop Man.
Devolver Digital

The easiest way to describe it is “Celeste reimagined as a twin-stick shooter.” The first 17 levels put me through a gauntlet of quick platforming challenges that would require me to time my shots carefully so I could both blast enemies and avoid obstacles at the same time. That may sound like a complicated juggling act, but I picked it up quickly. The early levels start me off easy as I blast my way up to high platforms with my shotgun and fire my pistol to wipe out the little demons on the other side.

Later levels would ramp up by having me dodge spinning blades, requiring me to use my shotgun as a dash to cross the screen quickly. Others had me platforming on clods of dirt floating above spike pits. Once I fired, the ground beneath me would disintegrate, so I’d need to plan my jumps carefully. Two levels dropped me into combat arenas, tasking me with taking out 30 or so minions, while level 17 dropped me into a boss fight with a spinning buzzsaw who I needed to evade while attacking. I got a few different guns to replace my pistol occasionally too, from a faster SMG to a second shotgun.

Super Meat Boy comes to mind a bit, but it doesn’t seem like DeadToast is looking to make a punishingly difficult game. In fact, the demo offered a lot of flexibility. When I took damage, a heart would escape my body and I’d simply need to touch it to freshen up. When I did die, I was usually dropped back right during the segment of the level that killed me rather than going to the start. That was even true for combat arenas, which picked up where I left off every time. Death isn’t really much of a worry in Hell, I suppose. I mean, what’s the worst that can happen after that?

A man shoots demons in Shotgun Cop Man.
Devolver Digital

That approachable action is counterbalanced by level goals. Each one has three possible medals: one for killing every enemy, one for clearing it without taking damage, and a speedrun goal. That last part seems to tease what DeadToast is really going for here, as this feels like a game custom built for an event like Games Done Quick. I can see a determined player learning to beat it as fast as possible without taking damage, giving it a meta goal that I imagine will draw in the same community that tends to flock to Devolver’s usual slate of fast-paced shooters, like last year’s Anger Foot.

Shotgun Cop Man almost feels like the game that would have preceded My Friend Pedro, not vice versa, but I appreciate that. This almost feels like a deconstruction of that game, pulling back its spectacle to focus on a fundamental action loop that feels great so far. It’s nothing fancy or new, but it feels like the kind of concise, well-designed action game that Devolver generally has a good eye for. The price especially feels right at $10, which already sets it up as a promising budget game from a developer with a proven track record. Plus, how often do you get to detain Satan?

Shotgun Cop Man launches this year for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
How long is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Goro Majima in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Like a Dragon games tend to be very lengthy experiences. Ever since turning into JRPGs with 7, they have gotten even longer with Infinite Wealth clocking in anywhere between 40 and 100 hours depending on how addicted to Dondoko Island you get. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spinoff starring Goro Majima taking to the high seas as a pirate, but also takes the game back to its action combat roots. There is still a highly dramatic story, quirky side stories, and plenty of mini games and side activities to be found. But is this game smaller in scope than the mainline games? Here's how long you can expect to spend pirating around Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
How long is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is considerably shorter than the last several Like a Dragon games. If you were to play the game somewhat normally, doing most of the side stories, mini-games, and other side activities as we did, then you can expect the adventure to wrap up in around 25 hours or so. On the other hand, if you wanted to just focus on mainlining the story then you could theoretically beat the game in around 15 hours. That's by no means short, but still a big difference compared to past games.

Read more
Dune: Awakening launches in May, but its character creator is here now
A Sandworm from Dune Awakening.

Today, Funcom announced its MMO survival game Dune: Awakening will launch on Steam on May 20, but the Character Creator & Benchmark Mode are available today. You can download these tools and spend as much time as you like tweaking your player character to look like Zendaya or Timothy Chalamet so that you can actually start playing when the game releases instead of spending six hours in the character menu.

The character you design can be imported into the game at launch. Funcom says you can fine-tune every aspect of your character, choose your home planet, caste, mentor, and more. The choices you make will influence your character's starting abilities, but you'll be able to unlock every School (class) by the end of the game, allowing you to pick and choose the abilities you want.

Read more
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 countdown: Start date, downtime details & more
Fortnite Lawless Cover Art

As the much-awaited Chapter 6 Season 2 update is on the horizon, Fortnite players are buzzing with excitement since it promises an exciting new chapter in Epic Games' ever-evolving battle royale narrative. Under the title Lawless, this season is already generating a lot of hype among players who want to enter a grim, crime-fueled island. Several leaks over the weeks and the latest teasers point towards a heist-themed adventure with redesigned gameplay, new skins, and a revamped map, thereby building excitement for what might be one of Fortnite's most turbulent patches yet.

The excitement is paramount among players, ranging from the comeback of iconic characters like Midas and a collab with Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero to the introduction of new mechanics including van robberies and exploding weapons. The transition to this urban underworld promises a distinct change when the present Japanese mythology-inspired Hunters season ends, hence raising the stakes and the thrill. Players are preparing for downtime to explore the new Fortnite season as the clock approaches the update.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless start date and downtime details

Read more