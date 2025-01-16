 Skip to main content
How to get Smite 2 Founder’s Series Twitch drops for free

A lineup of gods in Smite 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

Smite 2 has just entered open beta and is now free-to-play, meaning that the game is finally moving ahead at full speed. As with the original game, you can expect plenty of character cosmetics and profile customizations are on the way — and some of it is already here. From now until Sunday, January 19, you can earn a collection of new in-game items by simply watching the Smite 2 Twitch stream during the Founder’s Series Championship. Here’s what you need to know about getting this cool new stuff.

Before you can score any of the Smite 2 Founder’s Series Twitch drops, you’ll need to link your Twitch account to your Smite 2 account. This will allow the rewards to be automatically applied to your game as you unlock them.

Below is the schedule for the Founder’s Series Twitch drops. Just watch the stream for the specified number of hours each day to earn the in-game rewards.

Tuesday, January 14 – Thursday, January 16

Up to 4 cosmetics – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 4 hours

Friday, January 17

Founder’s Ace Title – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 2 hours
Order Champion Badge – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 4 hours

Saturday, January 18

Chaos Champion Badge – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 2 hours
Up the Ante Global Emote – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 4 hours

Sunday, January 19

Founder’s Vegas Series Card Effect – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 2 hours
Jade Dragons Bellona Skin – Watch the Smite 2 stream on Twitch for 4 hours

