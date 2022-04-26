Paramount is having a Sonic boom in movie theaters. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has become the highest-grossing video game-based film of all time, breaking the previous record held by the first Sonic movie in 2020.

As reported by Deadline (and spotted by Tails’ Channel), Sonic 2 has sped close to the $300 million mark at the global box office with $288 million. To put that number in perspective, the film raked in a domestic gross of $146,258,543, surpassing Sonic 1 by $192,073. Elsewhere, it made $26.3 million in the UK, $15.7 million in Mexico, $14.3 million in France, $13.1 million in Australia, and $8.9 million in Brazil.

Combined, both Sonic movies have surpassed Uncharted, Detective Pikachu, and the 2001 Angelina Jolie-led Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. It’s important to note that Detective Pikachu was the first to break the video game movie curse started by the ill-fated Super Mario Bros. movie with Bob Hoskins in 1990, but Sonic the Hedgehog took it even further, as demonstrated by its popularity with both veteran Sonic fans and younger ones.

Sonic 2 has racked up some cold, hard cash coming out of its third weekend at the box office. It took the top spot as the number one video game movie of all time thanks in part to early access screenings held in select theaters two days before its official April 8 release date. It’s becomemore popular as the first one thanks to Idris Elba’s acclaimed voice-over performance as Knuckles the Echidna, Colleen O’Shaughnessey being the only veteran Sonic voice actor to be cast in the film (as Tails), and Jim Carrey’s comedic take on Dr. Eggman.

