Early PS5 controller Black Friday deal saves you $20 on an official model

A person holds up a PS5 controller.
Totte Annerbrink / Unsplash

When we think of Black Friday, we think of a great time to get cool stocking stuffers and hobby essentials for our loved ones just as much as big ticket items for ourselves. This year, we’re finding that early Black Friday deals are giving us the best of both worlds, especially now that Walmart’s Black Friday deals have launched. For example, the official PS5 DualSense controller (one of the best controllers in its own right) is on sale now for just $49. That’s $21 down from its usual $70 price point, making it a great way to help open up multiplayer gaming for yourself, a friend, or kid. Just tap the button below to shop for yours today, or keep reading if you need to know more about it.

Why you should buy a PS5 DualSense controller

Sometimes we can look down on the original of something, preferring more fancy alternatives that come out later and refine the model. The PS5 DualSense controller, however, is innovative in its own right. We’ve praised its haptic feedback, which makes you feel the weight of your actions as you pull on the controller’s triggers, since we first discussed the PS5 DualSense’s innovations and we’re no less happy now. Just pair the controller with a PS5 compatible headset and you’re ready for multi-sensory immersion.

Aesthetically, we’re happy to report that you can get the PS5 DualSense in one of 9 colors. There’s the standard black and white options, of course, but there are also the vibrant and indescribably eye-catching galantic purple, nova pink, and volcanic red options (among others) to choose from. If you want a pattern, there is even a grey camouflage ready to suit your needs. In other words, no matter what kind of gamer you’re shopping for, there is something to suit their style.

To remind you, all you need to do to pick up your PS5 DualSense controller for $49 is tap the button below. It’ll take you to the controller, where it is currently discounted for $21 off its usual $70 as part of Walmart Black Friday deals. Getting one can be the perfect gift for the person you’d like to spend more in-person gaming hours with.

Madden NFL 24 for PS5 and Xbox Series X is 39% off
Players make a tackle in gameplay action of Madden NFL 24.

Madden NFL Football is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, and today its newest iteration — Madden NFL 24 — is seeing a massive discount. You can get Madden NFL 24 for just $43 at Amazon right now, and it’s available at that price for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game regularly costs $70, making this deal worth a savings of $27. Free shipping is included with a purchase as well.

Why you should buy Madden NFL 24
The Madden NFL video game franchise is a staple in sports gaming, with previous versions of the game still among the best sports games on Xbox Series X. Madden NFL 24 advances the franchise significantly, bringing what’s known as Sapien Technology to the game. It’s a leap forward in character technology and makes the football players within the game more responsive and truer to player motion in real life. This also brings improvements in gameplay realism, as it tends to feel more lifelike as you control the players in different ways. Madden’s FieldSENSE also provides an enhanced gameplay foundation that gives you greater control.

Read more
Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 is almost $30 off at Walmart
Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 released and already receiving rave reviews, gamers who haven't played its predecessor, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, may want to take advantage of Walmart's offer. Instead of $70, you can get the game's Ultimate Edition for just $43, for savings of $27. On top of that, you'll also get a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. That's a lot of value from one of the most attractive PS5 game deals that we've come across recently, which is why we don't expect this bargain to last long. Buy it now while you still can.

Why you should buy Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales continues the story of Marvel's Spider-Man, but shifts the focus on the titular character amid the chaos of New York. There's a lot of similarities between Miles Morales and Peter Parker -- including their acrobatic web-slinging and explosive combat skills -- but there are also significant differences such as Miles' bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage power. You'll have to master them quickly though, as a war has broken out in the middle of the city.

Read more
6 early Dell Black Friday laptop deals you can shop right now
Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday is still a month away, but Dell has already slashed the prices of its laptops for those who want to start their shopping early. If you're interested in the potential savings and you simply can't wait for the shopping holiday, then you should check out the laptop deals that are available from Dell. We've rounded up some of the best offers to make it easier for you to decide, and if you see something that you like, you should hurry with the purchase because we're not sure how long these prices will hold.
Dell Inspiron 14 -- $300, was $500

For a basic laptop to handle simple tasks, you can't go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14. It's more than enough for browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming shows with its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. The device also features a 14-inch Full HD screen, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more