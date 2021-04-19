  1. Gaming

Sony reverses plans to close PS3 and PS Vita digital storefronts following fan feedback

By

Sony is reversing its plans to shut down the PS Vita and PS3 digital storefronts following feedback from the community. Sony does still plan to “retire” PSP commerce functionality on July 2, 2021.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO and President Jim Ryan explains the company made “the wrong decision.” He goes on to say that, “when we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on.

“We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future. So I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations.”

Ryan also thanked fans for their feedback, adding that “we’re always listening and appreciate the support from our PlayStation community.”

Recently, players had reported experiencing issues with downloading certain PS3 game patches, and it was assumed this was tied to the forthcoming store closures. Either way, Sony will be releasing individual patches for each of the affected games, according to a post on PSNProfiles.

With the initial news that PS3 and PS Vita stores were going to close, prices of certain physical editions of games on those platforms had skyrocketed. It’s unclear if prices will subside now that the digital storefronts will remain operational. Players still be able to download their digital counterparts following Sony’s recent decision.

Editors' Recommendations

The best NES games of all time

best nes games ever nintendo entertainment system

The best gaming monitors for 2021

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor

The best gaming speakers for 2021

logitech g560 review speakers memset

Oxenfree 2 and more new games announced at Nintendo Indie World Showcase

oxenfree 2: lost signals

How to sync an Xbox One controller with your console

Xbox X Controller

How to gameshare on an Xbox One

hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

How to connect an Xbox One controller to a PC

microsoft game pass subscription deal play xbox

How to factory reset a PS4

Best PS4 Games

The best PSVR games for 2021

PlayStation VR

Call of Duty Outbreak Zombies: Beginner’s guide

call of duty outbreak zombies beginners guide black ops feature

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

The best iPhone games currently available (April 2021)

iPhone XS Max