The upcoming new Space Jam movie is getting a surprising video game adaptation. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a fan-made beat-’em-up game that will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting on July 1. Microsoft is launching a trio of Space Jam Xbox controllers alongside the new film as well.

In December, Microsoft launched a contest where fans could submit ideas for an “arcade-style video game” inspired by the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. Winners would have their ideas turned into a full game, which would be released as a perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

The project is a combination of ideas from two winning contestants, Ricky from the United States and Narayan from India. Digital Eclipse, which recently released Blizzard Arcade Collection, developed the game, which is a 2D beat-’em-up with retro graphics.

“That era of gaming is a constant reminder of some of the happiest times in our lives,” said executive producer Stephen Frost in a press release. “We wanted to bring a taste of that to modern gamers, especially those who never got to experience the days of arcades, while also reigniting a sense of nostalgia.”

The game will be available starting on July 1 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through the service’s free perk benefit. Microsoft notes that the game will be “more widely available” starting on July 15, though it’s not clear what that entails.

To celebrate the film’s release, Microsoft will release new Xbox controllers based on Space Jam: A New Legacy. Fans can grab a Tune Squad or Goon Squad controller, as well as one with a circuit-like design. All three controllers will be available through the Microsoft Store and Amazon on July 8. The movie will be released July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max for a month.

Editors' Recommendations