If you’ve been shopping the Lego Black Friday deals there’s another Black Friday discount that might interest you. The Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set is seeing a pretty significant discount at Amazon right now. It’s marked down from $45 to $29. This deal makes for a savings of $29 and it comes with hours upon hours of fun in the waiting, making it one of the more interesting Black Friday deals we’ve come across. Free shipping is also included with a purchase this Lego set.

Why you should buy the Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set

Lego is one of the most legendary toys of all time, helping people create fun memories of childhood for generations now. Another legendary influence on the childhood of generations is Star Wars, which makes the Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set the perfect gift for both kids and adults alike. It offers much of the fun you’ll find in the best Lego games of all time yet takes a deep turn into the imagination by bringing the Star Wars Universe to life. This is a brick-build version of the iconic missile-shooting Imperial TIE fighter from the classic Star Wars trilogy, and it comes with three characters.

The characters you’ll find with the Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set are a stormtrooper with a blaster, a TIE fighter pilot, and an NI-L8 protocol droid. The TIE Fighter itself features a minifigure cockpit and two spring-loaded shooters for action-packed role play adventures. The set comes with clear instructions that will help Lego newcomers through the build, though it promises to be an engaging build even for longtime Lego enthusiasts. The Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set is rated for kids eight years old and up. If you’re shopping for somebody younger this holiday season you can also check out the best board games for some ideas.

While the Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Lego set typically costs $45, this Black Friday deal at Amazon knocks the price down to just $29. That’s a savings of $16, and you’ll get free shipping with a purchase of this Lego set as well.

