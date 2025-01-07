How to get Pale Ale in Stardew Valley

While we could never suggest drinking as one of our tips and tricks in real life, there's no harm in brewing a pale ale or two in Stardew Valley if you're looking for a cold drink or valuable item to sell. Plus, depending on who you are pining over, pale ale also makes a great gift for certain villagers. If you're not a master brewer yet, there's no need to turn to mods because we will show you the exact recipe for pale ale in Stardew Valley.

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need Keg

Hops

Cask (optional)

How to make pale ale

If you're unfamiliar with the brewing process, that's fine because Stardew Valley simplifies it to an incredibly easy formula. All you need is a keg and some hops.

Step 1: Making a keg requires you to be at least at farming level 8 to learn the recipe. Once you're there, you can craft it with the following materials:

30 wood

1 copper bar

1 iron bar

1 oak resin

Step 2: Hops will need to be purchased at Pierre's General store. Look for the Hops Starter item they sell for 60g and grab as many as you want to brew.

Plant the seeds and wait for your hops to grow.

Step 3: Place your hops into the keg and wait for around a day and a half them to turn into pale ale.

Step 4: If you want to age your ale to increase its value, you can then put it into a cask to increase its quality from normal all the way to iridium if you leave it for 34 days total.

If you're not looking to sell it, there's not much point in actually drinking your pale ale. All it does is give your character the "tipsy" status that reduces your speed by 1.