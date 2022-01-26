  1. Gaming

Valve’s Steam Deck will finally launch in late February

Emily Morrow
By

Valve announced that its Steam Deck will launch on February 25, roughly one month from today. On that date, those who reserved a Steam Deck will have the opportunity to complete their purchase, with units shipping to customers starting on February 28. Valve did not mention when or how Steam Decks will be available for general retail sales.

Steam Deck launches on February 25th, 2022! 🎉https://t.co/6WKynbibkv pic.twitter.com/Un54Jwdq1H

&mdash; Steam (@Steam) January 26, 2022

According to a news post on the Steam website, the process will start with Valve sending out emails to those who made the earliest Steam Deck reservations. Those customers will have 72 hours to complete their payment. If they decline, the company will move on to the next person in the reservation line.

After the initial emails are sent and those Steam Decks are sent out, Valve plans to send out weekly groups of emails to customers in order to work through the reservation queue. Ahead of February 25, previews and impressions of the new system will be shared.

The Steam Deck originally had a release date of December 2021, but Valve was forced to push the release date back to February in the wake of component shortages and manufacturing issues caused in part by the ongoing pandemic.

To give fans a peek at what awaits, the company recently revealed some games that will work on the handheld, as well as others that aren’t compatible. Only a small batch of titles on Steam have been deemed “verified,” or able to be played perfectly on the Steam Deck. Others are simply “playable,” meaning they work but may need adjustments to run their best. Unsupported titles include all VR games.

The Steam Deck will launch on February 25.

Editors' Recommendations

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to consoles this year

crusader kings 3 console port map

Best Dyson deals for January 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Nest Thermostat deals for January 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for January 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

PS Plus members get Borderlands 2’s best DLC ahead of Wonderlands

Master assassin Zer0 fights off a dragon in Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep..

The best outdoor security cameras for 2022

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Best Instant Pot deals for January 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

The best portable chargers for 2022

Best portable chargers

The best Instant Pots for 2022

Countertop bird's eye view of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11.

Best tablet deals for January 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Nvidia RTX 40-series could have incredible TFLOP performance

Three Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

This 55-inch OLED TV deal is why upgrading is worth the cash

The LG C1 OLED TV in a living room displaying a purple tree.

Best PlayStation deals for February 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.