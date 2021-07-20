  1. Gaming

Steam Deck is much more powerful than we thought, per spec correction

By

Valve has clarified the technical specifications for the Steam Deck on its website. The site now properly displays that the Steam Deck has a quad-channel 32-bit LPDDR5 memory with a bandwidth of 88 GB/s.

Originally the site claimed that the handheld console had a dual-channel LPDDR5 memory with only about 44Gbps of data transfer. This correction properly reflects the true power of the Steam Deck and practically doubles its power compared to the initial announcement.

Steam Deck

When the Steam Deck was first announced, many people dived right into the technical specifications for the product. The original specs raised some concerns, as players expected the console to be more powerful. Initially, the Steam Deck would be more powerful than the Nintendo Switch’s 25.6Gbps data flow, but would still be outpaced by even some laptops. Most laptops hover around the 68Gbps of data transfer, which would mean that the Steam Deck would be less powerful than hardware that is not even fully dedicated to gaming.

With this correction, Valve’s upcoming handheld is more in line with what we would expect from a PC gaming-focused company. The newly clarified technical specs show that the Steam Deck will be able to handle game performance better than initially expected.

While the console still will not be as powerful as many dedicated gaming PCs, the Steam Deck is still an impressive piece of hardware. People who were concerned about potential bottlenecking with this console can rest easy now as we now properly understand what to expect for the performance and hardware for the Steam Deck handheld.

Editors' Recommendations

Tetris Beat is a live service rhythm game coming to Apple Arcade

A player chains a 15-beat combo in Tetris Beat.

Battlefield V joins Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming lineup

Promo art from Battlefield V.

Resident Evil performance patch releases, fixes frame rate issues

resident evil performance patch re village heisenburg

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update is all about the cars

GTA Online two cars driving.

Tom Clancy’s XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter, closed beta starts next month

tom clancys xdefiant reveal trailer tc 02

New Skate 4 trailer is a big tease, reveals that people have seen gameplay

A skateboarder approaching a ramp.

All the games that support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Apex Legends announces new legend Seer, more season 10 updates

Seer drops into the battle.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Exclusive Last Stop trailer shows off a Freaky Friday storyline

annapurna last stop trailers

Skyward Sword HD improves quality of life, but that was never the problem

Link flying in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD

XCOM Legends mobile spin-off launched by 2K

Characters in XCOM Legends, a new mobile tactics game.

Fall Guys heads to the jungle tomorrow for Season 5

fall guys season 5 tomorrow