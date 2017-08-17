Nintendo Switch ‘Splatoon 2’ bundle splashes its way to North America

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switches are still hard to come by. With the Switch Splatoon 2 bundle, gamers have a second chance to grab a great system.

After witnessing Europe and Japan launch their own Splatoon 2 bundles, many were left wondering if something similar would ever come to North America. In less than a month, the Switch Splatoon 2 bundle is coming to the region as a Walmart exclusive.

Included in the bundle is a download code for Splatoon 2, a stylish carrying case for the Nintendo Switch, and colorful new Joy-Con controllers in Neon Pink and Neon Green. This marks the first official chance for Splatoon fans to get their hands on the new Joy-Con color combination. Nintendo did not mention how long this bundle would be available.

“Consumers in Japan and Europe have already had a strong response to Splatoon 2 bundles in their territories,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This exclusive Walmart bundle gives people who have been waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch a great value and incentive to get splatting.”

Aside from this Splatoon 2 bundle, Nintendo currently offers two versions of the base system itself: One with gray Joy-Cons and one with Neon Red and Neon Blue. A third color option, Neon Yellow, released alongside Arms earlier this summer, but are only available for purchase separate from the system. With Super Mario Odyssey being the next big game from Nintendo on the Switch, it begs the question of whether a new color set will be released alongside the game.

Nintendo also took the chance to announce the next Splatfest competition. This time, players will choose which superpower they prefer: Flight or invisibility. Between September 1 and 2, participants who have chosen a side must fight alongside their team members in online Turf War battles. Additional details about the Splatfest will be announced at a later date.

Since the launch of Splatoon 2 less than a month ago, more than 400 million online battles have been fought around the world. More and more players are jumping into the game every day, and Splatfest is just one of many new elements keeping fans engaged.

The Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle hits shelves exclusively at Walmart on September 8 for the suggested retail price of $380. With supplies for the base system already limited, pre-orders will be key.