  1. Gaming

Take-Two to acquire FarmVille publisher in most expensive gaming deal ever

Otto Kratky
By

Take-Two Interactive, the massive gaming publishing company behind Rockstar and Private Division, is expanding into the mobile gaming market with a record-setting acquisition. The company is currently set to acquire Zynga games, the mobile gaming giant behind Farmville, for a mind-boggling $12.7 billion.

The purchase, being made with a mix of cash and stocks, marks the most expensive acquisition ever in the gaming industry, beating out Chinese media conglomerate Tencent’s 2016 acquisition of Supercell, which cost the company 8.6 billion at the time. Take-Two’s deal likewise trumps other recent notable acquisitions, including Microsoft’s purchase of ZeniMax Media in 2020 for $7.5 billion, which gave the tech giant the rights to The Elder Scrolls, Doom, Fallout, and Dishonored franchises.

While Zynga may not be a household name for anyone playing games on consoles or a gaming PC, the company is behind some of the biggest mobile games on the market. Best known for developing FarmVille, which gained an enormous amount of popularity on Facebook, Zynga now leads the mobile gaming market with games like Words With FriendsGolf Rival, and more. According to a press release, Zynga’s games have been downloaded over 4 billion times on mobile devices.

With its acquisition of Zynga, which is planned to be completed on June 30, 2022, Take-Two is poised to make an aggressive push into the mobile gaming market. “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity,” said Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Take-Two’s specific plans for Zynga are still unclear. While the mobile giant will be a vehicle for Take-Two to have a larger slice of the mobile gaming market pie, just how the company will actually achieve that is a mystery. It’s entirely possible that, if the acquisition is completed, we could see more Grand Theft Auto games on mobile devices in the near future.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPad Pro games

Oceanhorn

Forget waiting! Here’s all the CES 2022 tech you can buy right now

HP Omen 45L with the front panel removed.

Keymander Nexus is a handy KVM switch for all your gaming devices

The Keymander Nexus gaming VKM switch sits on a white background.

CES 2022 shows the very convoluted future of video game tech

Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Are MediaTek and Qualcomm feeling pressure from in-house chips?

A render of the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

Astronomers catch the destruction of a red supergiant star in real time

an artist’s impression of a red supergiant star in the final year of its life emitting a tumultuous cloud of gas. this suggests at least some of these stars undergo significant internal changes before going supernova.

Exoplanet with eccentric orbit discovered in the habitable zone of a red dwarf

The SAINT-EX telescope

Everything you should do in Destiny 2 before the Forsaken campaign is vaulted

Characters shooting in Destiny 2.

The best laptops under $1,000 you can buy right now

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa

Alder Lake CPUs: Everything you need to know about Intel’s 12th-gen hybrid chips

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.

The best kids movies on Disney+ right now

Buzz and Woody in Toy Story.

What is Matter and how does it fit into the smart home?

homepod mini on table edge side 2