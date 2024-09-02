 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This underrated RPG never came to America. Now’s the time to remaster it

By
The cast in Tales of Rebirth
Bandai Namco

During Nintendo’s August 2024 Partner Direct, Bandai Namco announced that Tales of Graces f is getting a remaster for modern platforms. The RPG was originally released in Japan for the PlayStation 3 in 2010, and finally made its way to the West in 2012. Its return this coming January is no surprise. With the critical and commercial success of Tales of Arise, the Tales series has gotten more attention than it ever has before. Now, the series is celebrating its 30th anniversary and producer Yusuke Tomizawa has released a video message about Tales of Graces f and Namco’s wider Tales Remastered project, teasing that there will be more on the way.

Tales of Grace f is a great start for that project, but I hope it’s only the beginning. This is the perfect opportunity to release Tales games that never got a proper localization. And there’s one entry in the series that’s long overdue for a Western release: Tales of Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

A quiet classic

Tales of Rebirth takes place in a world where two races coexist: humans (called Huma) and beast people (Gajuma). The two races came together to form the Kingdom of Calegia. The story kicks off when the Gajuma king, Ladras Lindblum, dies. Right before his death, he unleashes his own power onto the world, bestowing Huma with elemental abilities called Force.

Rebirth tackles topics like racism as it explores the tensions between Huma and Gajuma. It reinforces its themes in several different ways. Force powers were previously only available for Gajuma to wield, but after the king’s death, Huma were able to manifest them as well. Both groups are on equal footing now.

The real-time combat in Tales of Rebirth.
Bandai Namco

The protagonist, Veigue Lungberg, awakens his Force of Ice. After his childhood friend, Claire, gets kidnapped by an all-Gajuma military group called the Four Stars, Veigue sets off on a journey to rescue her. Throughout his adventure, Veigue recruits allies to his side, including the leopard Gajuma and Force of Steel user Eugene, as well as the half Huma and half Gajuma Force of Lightning user Hilda. Veigue’s eclectic crew shows how different groups of people can band together for a common cause.

Rebirth’s discussion of racism through fantasy isn’t perfect. It’s heavy-handed in its storytelling and its villains are cartoonishly shallow with surface-level motivations. The antagonist who sets off the chains of events in the story simply believes that one race is better than the other because of generic and selfish reasons. Still, I’m glad that Rebirth sticks to its serious theme rather than casting it aside like Final Fantasy XVI does.

As such, Rebirth feels poignant for a Western release at the moment. Countries like the U.K. are experiencing race riots, while the U.S. is gearing up for a presidential election in November filled with divisive rhetoric. It feels like the right moment to revive a game that touches on those cultural anxieties, even in an imperfect way.

May the Force be with you

Aside from that meaty story, Rebirth sports a unique battle system that was a departure from the typical Tales formula at the time of release. Instead of using the standard TP/MP system for special skills that many RPGs have, Rebirth has the Force Gauge. That lets players build up offensive momentum to unleash special skills called Artes. This solves the issue of combat pacing when you run out of juice and have to just stick with normal attacks instead of throwing out flashy skills.

A city portrayed in Tales of Rebirth.
Bandai Namco

There’s a nice risk and reward component to it. Offensive Artes heal HP on top of doing damage. The more offensive players are, the more advanced Artes that they can perform, with the trade-off of plummeting defense. After using an Arte, it goes into cooldown mode. It can still be used during that time, but it’s not as effective and the healing factor isn’t as potent. It’s a smart decision-making layer that keeps combat from relying too much on button mashing. Rebirth’s more experimental battle system was so much fun at the time as it felt less restrictive; it’s a shame that it was ditched for the return of the typical TP/MP system in subsequent entries.

Rebirth was bizarrely skipped over for localization not once, but twice. In 2004, when it was first released on PlayStation 2, and then again with its PSP port in 2008. It’s even more confusing when its predecessor, 2003’s Tales of Symphonia, was a smash hit on the GameCube and put the series on the map in the West (Namco continually remastered it for every modern platform imaginable). Namco could’ve easily used the momentum from Symphonia’s success to localize Rebirth. Instead, 2005’s Tales of Legendia and Tales of the Abyss on PS2 were chosen instead.

With Tales of Graces f getting a remaster, there’s no better time than ever to give Tales of Rebirth its global due. In fact, Veigue even makes a cameo appearance in Graces f’s optional coliseum battles, and the party can face off against him. Since Veigue already has an English voice actor, why not go all the way?

Editors’ Recommendations

George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
Dark Souls Remastered PC servers are back online for the first time since January
A player looks at messages in Dark Souls.

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have finally restored online functionality for Dark Souls Remastered on PC today. The game's PC servers have been offline since January of this year when a dangerous exploit was discovered.
The PC versions of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 had a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability, which in the worst cases could potentially allow someone to take control of another Dark Souls player's PC. To prevent that from happening, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware shut down online servers for all four games on January 23. A statement a couple of weeks later claimed that "online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring," but the wait ended up being much longer than expected.
Dark Souls 3 servers weren't back online until August, over seven months after the initial shutdown, while Dark Souls 2's online functionality wasn't restored until October. Now, Dark Souls Remastered's online features are finally live again, so PC players can leave messages, summon their friends, or invade other players' worlds again. Unfortunately, one version of the original Dark Souls on PC won't get its online features back. 
https://twitter.com/DarkSoulsGame/status/1590286846465933312
In October, Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware confirmed that online functionality for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition (the original PC release) will never be restored. "We have determined that we will not be able to support online services for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012, due to an aging system," a tweet explains. "We apologize for the long wait and ask for your understanding in this matter. Our sincere thanks to the people who have been playing Dark Souls since its launch."
Regardless, Dark Souls fans can take solace in the fact that the wait is finally over, and versions of all 3 Dark Souls games can be played online on PC again. 

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Elden Ring is now one of the top 10 bestselling games of all time in the U.S.
General Radahn stands against a red background in Elden Ring.

Mat Piscatella of The NPD Group has revealed that Elden Ring is now one of the top 10 bestselling premium games of all time in the U.S. market for dollar sales.

https://twitter.com/MatPiscatella/status/1547928028214267907

Read more