Here’s how to score a free Charizard for your ‘Pokémon Sun and Moon’ game

Why it matters to you The fan favorite Charizard is now available for the newest Pokémon 3Ds game, but you have to act fast.

For a limited time, Target stores will be giving away a free Level 50 Charizard for the popular Nintendo 3DS game Pokémon Sun and Moon. You’ve only got a couple of weeks to claim your critter, so be sure to drop by and grab your free download code as soon as possible.

The Charizard comes raring for battle and ready to add to your party, with the Dragon Dance, Flare Blitz, Fly, and Earthquake moves. It also comes with the powerful Blaze ability and a Red Card held item. The code only works with the original game and not the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon, which don’t arrive until November.

It’s all part of a promotion, and the retail giant hopes that while you’re in the electronics department you’ll also purchase the Target exclusive Pokémon TCG: Charizard-GX Premium Collection, which includes a Charizard-GX promo card, a collector’s pin, and some other cool swag.

After getting your code:

Select Mystery Gift on the main menu.

Select Receive Gift.

Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, and then Yes again to connect to the internet.

Enter the code to get your Charizard.

Visit a delivery person in any Pokémon Center to pick up Charizard.

Save your game!

Be sure to redeem your code before February 4, 2018.

Pokémon Sun and Moon are the ridiculously popular latest entries in the venerable Pokémon franchise that stretches back 20 years, and quickly became the best-selling games in Nintendo’s history when they were released.

Featuring a beautiful tropical island setting, the latest Pokémon games include a variety of new creatures as well as the old favorites to discover, including some that are quite rare and difficult to find. Graphically, it’s quite a step up from previous entries in the series, with detailed Pokémon models and animations. There are also regional differences in the Pokémon you’ll discover in different areas, and detailed Pokémon lore spread throughout the islands that address questions Pokémon trainers have pondered about for years.

Then there’s the Pokémon Bank, a downloadable app that lets you transfer Pokémon between games and even store them temporarily online. You can bump Pokémon from your old games up into Sun and Moon, or if you’re trading in your old cartridge, you can save the Pokémon you’ve collected for your new game.

The free Charizard giveaway is available at your local Target store between October 1-14.