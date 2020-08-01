Bandai Namco promised improved online play for Tekken 7, as part of what players can expect for the fighting game’s Season 4.

The trailer for Tekken 7‘s Season 4, which says “there’s hope in the darkness” likely in reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, promises “online play enhancements,” alongside a “better online experience” by showing a potential opponent’s location and disconnection rate before accepting a match. These improvements are coming just in time, as players stay at home to avoid the coronavirus.

Digital Trends has reached out to Bandai Namco for more information regarding the promised online play enhancements, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Season 4 will also add new moves for all Tekken 7 characters, in a Battle Balance update that should make things even more interesting for the fighting game. The trailer also revealed a new ranking system named Tekken Prowess, which will give players a new reason to grind online in order to rack up points.

The end of the Season 4 trailer teases a new character, who appears to be a ninja standing on the roof of a Japanese temple. The upcoming addition may be Kunimitsu, who last appeared in the free-to-play Tekken Revolution for the PlayStation 3. However, without official confirmation from Bandai Namco, it remains a possibility that it will be all-new fighter joining the Tekken franchise.

The fourth season of Tekken 7, one of the best fighting games of all time, is set to launch this fall for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam.

