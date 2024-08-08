 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

No thoughts, no feelings, only Temple Run: Legends

By
Characters run in key art for Temple Run: Legends.
Imangi Studios

When I’m riding on the New York City subway, I’m almost always playing a game on my Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. I still haven’t gotten over the novel appeal of getting to take a complicated, graphically intense game like Elden Ring on the go. I’m spoiled, but sometimes I can’t help but glimpse at the grass on the other side. Sometimes I’ll notice a fellow commuter playing a simple mobile game like Subway Surfers.

In that moment, I’m torn in two. One part of me feels thrilled that portable gaming is no longer restrained to brainless experiences like that. Another part of me, though, wishes I was playing that game instead.

Recommended Videos

While I’ve long avoided — and perhaps even looked down on — the infinite runner genre, I’ve finally given into its mystical appeal with Temple Run: Legends. Apple Arcade’s latest exclusive shakes the mobile classic up with bite-sized platforming levels in addition to its infinite play mode. It’s a perfect compromise for those who see the appeal of a series like Temple Run, but need some firmer goals and objectives. That’s helping me finally understand the satisfying appeal of a popular genre, even if it isn’t changing my world.

A character runs in Temple Run: Legends.
Imangi Studios

Temple Run: Legends needs little introduction. Players control an explorer who runs past obstacles and collects coins. They can swipe left and right to move them between lanes, swipe down to slide under low obstacles, or swipe up to jump. That’s all you need to know. Is there a story told throughout its 500 short levels? I guess so. I could not tell you what it is and I’m over 150 levels deep.

That’s because games like Temple Run aren’t there to light up your brain; they are time machines. In my first session with it, I take it on the subway. Legends feels almost perfectly engineered for that experience. A level lasts almost exactly one subway stop, like it was timed for that purpose. My trip into Manhattan flies by in an instant, each level ticking down how many stops I have left. All of my energy goes to my thumb as it lazily swipes through simple levels. I get a steady stream of dopamine when I run through a row of glittering coins. I finally understand what my fellow commuters have been doing all these years; it’s like novacaine.

Legends does add just a bit more brainpower to the usual formula. It has several unlockable characters, each of which has two special abilities. One can magnetize coins to them, while another can run over water. Each ability can be upgraded a few times with the coins I collect, adding a simple progression hook. Daily rewards, challenge levels, and a classic infinite mode round out a comfortable package that’s an obvious download for Apple Arcade subscribers.

Is it good? Whoa there buddy, don’t put words in my mouth! Infinite runners are inherently repetitive games, by design, and Legends only adds to that problem by splitting itself up into 500 similar levels. There are varying gimmicks here and there, like annoying underwater levels that have me moving in all directions, but each one is structurally identical. Some character abilities give players the power to route through them in different ways, but that hardly changes the game feel. If you try to sit down with Legends and dedicate your full attention to it, as you would a normal game, you’ll undoubtedly find it boring.

But that’s not how it’s meant to be played. It’s a fidget toy that I flick at while I’m doing something else, like bingeing a TV show I’ve watched countless times. It’s perhaps why games like Subway Surfers have become synonymous with TikTok videos that cram gameplay footage in next to another clip. There’s an undeniable smooth brain appeal that I can more easily understand in a level-based spin on the genre that better plays to the hooks I generally latch on to in games.

I suppose all of this is a long, overly complicated way of saying that Temple Run: Legends is a perfectly fine way to keep your twitchy hands occupied. It’s a black hole that sucks in all thoughts and feelings and spits out carefree satisfaction. Sometimes that’s all you really want.

Temple Run: Legends is now available via Apple Arcade.

Editors’ Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is a great mobile version of a classic series
Key art for Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop shows Puyos and other characters.

Last year, Sega revealed a newfound commitment to its wide catalog of franchises. In December, it announced that several series would get the revival treatment, including long-dormant franchises like Crazy Taxi. We’d even get a tease at that IP comeback with three new Samba de Amigo games, which were released across Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile.

While there was a long stretch where it felt like Sega was moving past its classic games, we’re at the onset of a retro renaissance. And judging by Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Sega isn’t taking that opportunity for granted. Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is a new version of the classic match-four puzzler that’s available now exclusively on Apple Arcade. It's the first Puyo Puyo game in four years and it comes loaded with enough content to fill that gap. It doesn’t do much to meaningfully shake up the series’ winning formula, but it doesn’t need to. Sega instead puts its effort into making this version of Puyo Puyo the best it can be, which is something all of the company’s upcoming revivals should strive for.
Popping Puyos
Rather than leaning on a big central gimmick, like Puyo Puyo Tetris does, Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop is a more straightforward version of the classic puzzle game. Players drop colorful goo balls into a well and match four of the same color to clear them. Combos are as key as ever, as Puyo Puyo is about staying three steps ahead of the board to aim for big chain reactions. That playstyle has always made it less newcomer-friendly than something like Tetris, but Puzzle Pop is more committed than ever to onboarding new players.

Read more
The method to Apple Arcade’s madness? ‘Bring us an incredible game’
Apple Arcade characters stand on a chess board.

Whenever Apple rolls out a lofty new idea, it invites as many skeptics as it does fans. Devices like the Vision Pro birthed naysayers from the moment it was announced, but armchair criticism has rarely, if ever, put a dent in the tech giant’s plans. It has a way of committing to its products and initiatives, even when outsiders might think no one is using them.

That’s been the story of Apple Arcade since it launched in 2019. The service came at a time when the biggest tech companies were hungry for a piece of the lucrative video game industry. While Google and Amazon tried to break in with cloud platforms, Apple laid out an entirely different vision: a mobile subscription service full of games that featured no ads or microtransactions. It sounded too good to be true – and some people at that time weren't convinced. Look back at the comments on its original tweet announcing the service and you’ll find a mess of replies ripping it apart.

Read more
Pokémon Legends: Z-A: release date window, trailer, and more
Lumiose City in Pokémon Z-A

On Pokemon Day 2024, we were treated to a sneak peek at a second entry in the Legends series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Promising to be an ambitious new adventure in the world of Pokemon, a lot of questions sprung up after the announcement. So far, we still have more questions than answers, but some careful investigation and digging have given us a better understanding of what's in store with this title. It may not be the next full-generation title, but there's a lot to be excited about with this title, so let's dive into everything we know about it thus far.
Release date window

Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a release window of 2025, but that's all we know for now. The only other little detail given is that it will be a simultaneous worldwide release, which we would've expected anyway.
Platforms

Read more