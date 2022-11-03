The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II console settings

While pure skill is king in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, having the right settings can certainly improve your performance. Tinkering with the settings is part of the Modern Warfare II experience, but as with most things in the series, there are an overwhelming number of options to choose from.

We’ve spent a considerable time with the multiplayer mode, and have fine-tuned our settings to maximize performance. In this guide, we’ll show you the best in-game settings for multiplayer, but keep in mind, many of these options come down to personal preference. Still, there are some that are objectively better than others. In addition, Infinity Ward will likely add new settings, or alter the way some current settings work.

Controller

Inputs

Flip L1, L2 and R1, R2 Off Stick layout preset Default Controller vibration Off Trigger Effect Off

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7 (personal preference) Vertical stick sensitivity High 7 (personal preference) Sensitivity multiplier All default (personal preference) Vertical aim axis All standard (personal preference)

Gameplay

Aim down sights behavior Hold Automatic sprint Automatic tactical sprint Equipment behavior Hold Weapon mount activation ADS + melee Interact, reload behavior Tap to reload Armor plate behavior Apply all

Advanced controller

Aim Assist

Target aim assist On Aim assist type Default (personal preference)

Aiming

Aim response curve Standard ADS sens. multiplier [Focus] 1.00 ADS sensitivity transition timing Instant Custom sensitivity per zoom On ADS sens. multiplier [Low zoom] 1.00 (personal preference) ADS sens. multiplier [2x to 3x zoom] 1.00 (personal preference) ADS sens. multiplier [4x to 5x zoom] 0.75 (personal preference) ADS sens. multiplier [6x to 7x zoom] 0.75 (personal preference) ADS sens. multiplier [8x to 9x zoom] 0.75 (personal preference) ADS sens. multiplier [High zoom] 0.75 (personal preference)

Movement behaviors

Sprint, tactical sprint behavior N/A Auto move forward Off Tactical sprint behavior Double tap Grounded mantle On Automatic airborne mantle Partial Automatic ground mantle Off Invert slide and dive behavior Standard Plunging underwater Plunge freely Parachute auto-deploy Off Sprinting door bash On

Combat behaviors

ADS stick swap Off Backpack alternate control Off ADS interruption behavior N/A Weapon mount exit delay Short Depleted ammo weapon switch On Quick C4 detonation On

Vehicle behaviors

Vehicle camera recenter Default Camera initial position Free look

Overlays behaviors

Ping wheel delay Moderate Double tap danger ping delay Moderate

Graphics

Details & textures

On-demand texture streaming On (dependant on your internet) Allocated texture cache size Auto Enable download limits Off (dependent on your internet)Allocated texture cache size Daily download limit 1.0 (dependent on your internet)Allocated texture cache size

Post processing effects

World motion blur Off Weapon motion blur Off Film grain 0.00 Depth of field Off Fidelity CAS On Fidelity CAS strength 50

View

120 HZ refresh rate On Field of view (FOV) 100 (personal preference) ADS field of view Affected Weapon field of view Default 3rd person field of view 80 Vehicle field of view Default 1st person camera movement Default [100%] 3rd person camera movement Default [100%] 3rd person ADS transition 3rd person ADS Default spectator camera Game perspective

Audio

Volumes

Audio mix Headphone bass boost Master volume 100 Music volume 0 Dialogue volume 0 Effects volume 100 Hit marker volume 100 Mono audio Off Mono amount N/A

Subtitles

Subtitles Personal preference Subtitles size Default Subtitles background opacity 0

Voice chat

Voice chat On Game voice channel Party only (personal preference) Voice chat device Headset Open mic recording threshold 70 (personal preference) Voice chat volume 100 Microphone test Off Microphone volume 100 (personal preference)

Channels

Mute yourself when connecting Off

Audio advanced settings

Juggernaut music Off Hit marker sound effects MW (Personal preference) Reduce tinnitus sound Off

Interface

Readability

Menu text size Default (Personal preference) Text chat text size Default (Personal preference) Text chat background opacity 20 (Personal preference) Text chat message duration Short (Personal preference) Language selection English (Personal preference) Color customization Personal preference

Subtitles

Subtitles All off (Personal preference) Subtitles size Default (Personal preference) Subtitles background opacity 0 (Personal preference)

HUD

Mini map shape Square Mini map rotation On Crosshairs On Hit markers visuals On Damage-based hit markers On Player names Abbreviated Vehicle HUD prompts Fade after 5 seconds

Telemetry

Telemetry Custom Server latency On Packet loss On Clock Off Connection meter On

Advanced interface settings

Tooltips On Parallax effects On Center dot Off Center dot scale Default

Account & Network

Online

Crossplay On (Personal preference) Crossplay communication On

Content filters

Text chat On (Personal preference) Profanity filter On (Personal preference) Dismemberment & gore effects On (Personal preference)

