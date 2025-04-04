The Duskbloods: release window, trailers, gameplay, and more

Table of Contents Table of Contents Release window Platforms Trailers Gameplay Preorder

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct gave us a ton of upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to. We already knew about Mario Kart World, but new reveals like Donkey Kong Bananza showed what other games were on the way in 2025. However, there was one game that stood out from the crowd. At first, many (ourselves included) thought the impossible had become real and we were seeing Bloodborne 2. Instead, we got something that might be even better. The Duskbloods is a brand new IP made by FromSoftware that might be enough to convince holdouts to buy Nintendo’s new hardware. As with every FromSoft game, we were left with more questions than answers from the reveal, which is why we have dug through all the item descriptions and cut content to put together everything we know about The Duskbloods.

Release window

When Nintendo revealed The Duskbloods, it was given the release window of 2026. Considering FromSoftware is also releasing Elden Ring: Nightreign this year, 2026 sounds very possible based on how fast this team manages to build games.

Platforms

It is somewhat fitting that The Duskbloods looks so much like Bloodborne because The Duskbloods is the first FromSoftware game since that will be a console exclusive. This game is currently only announced for the Switch 2.

Trailers

The first trailer for The Duskbloods came during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The trailer shows off a gothic world and speaks of blood, moonlight, and other cryptic things that sound ripped right out of Bloodborne. The trailer quickly shifts to more modern technology, most notably a train and a man in a steampunk suit of armor with a jetpack, before showcasing a cast of characters posing with various weapons.

Bits of gameplay, monsters, and environments are showcased, but the dark narration is impossible to understand without context.

Thanks to a Creator’s Voice blog with The Duskbloods’ director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, we have a bit more of an understanding of what The Duskbloods is about. The player will take control of one of many characters known as the “Bloodsworn” who are a group that have developed special abilities through blood. He describes them as similar to vampires, but they are not portrayed as monsters. These Bloodsworn will be competing in something called “First Blood” which is held when human society is about to end in something called the “Twilight of Humanity.”

How this plays out is that Bloodsworn are summoned to this Twilight of Humanity across space and time to compete for First Blood. This is the explanation for why there is such a diverse range of time periods and locations. However, as we will talk about more in the gameplay section, don’t expect a huge focus on narrative in The Duskbloods. Most of the game’s lore will be uncovered as you unlock more cosmetics based around the set Bloodsworn characters.

Gameplay

The trailer showed bits of gameplay for The Duskbloods but buried the lede on what the game really is. While it looks like Bloodborne, The Duskbloods is actually far more similar to Nightrein. By that, we mean this game is an online-only, multiplayer PvPvE experience. You will choose from over a dozen different characters to play as, though there will be some customization elements. From there, you will start in a hub before entering multiplayer with up to 8 players. After a match, players return to this hub with whatever rewards they earned during the game to spend on more cosmetics.

The game itself is described as a battle royale where the last player standing wins, but apparently this isn’t the only way to win. Other victory conditions can appear, such as groups teaming up to defeat a boss, so it is more than just about hunting other players. Victory Points are awarded for more than just direct combat, but we don’t know the specifics yet. The player with the most Victory Points, of course, wins.

Random match variables can occur during games that create new objectives or powerful enemies that offer rewards as well to keep things unpredictable.

Roles are another aspect to gameplay highlighted, but we don’t have a clear picture of just yet. Miyazaki gives an example of one role being the “Destined Rivals” role. This marks another player as your rival, and slaying them will accomplish your role’s task. Another is the “Destined Companion” which marks another player for you to team up with and form a bond with. Roles are chosen before a match and are not randomly assigned.

Besides fighting with melee weapons and firearms, we see a jetpack, beast riding, magic leaping great distances, and even transformations to play with.

Preorder

With 2026 so far away and no specific release date within that window, there are no details for preordering The Duskbloods right now. Keep your eye on this page as we will be updating it as more information spills out.