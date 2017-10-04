Turtle Rock Studios’ ‘The Well’ is a beautiful RPG built exclusively for Gear VR

Why it matters to you There aren't a whole lot Samsung Gear VR experiences that high-end VR fans get jealous of. The Well has a level of polish that will turn more than a few heads.

Turtle Rock Studios, best known for multiplayer games like Left 4 Dead and Evolve, has announced its next game, which promises to be a much more personal experience. Coming exclusively to Samsung Gear VR, The Well is a turn-based fantasy role-playing game built specifically for VR. It features a “storybook art style” and a “dark, dreamlike atmosphere.”

While playing The Well, players explore the ancient world of Tholl to defeat the demonic Tesh. This destructive force is throwing off the balance between the peaceful villagers and the barbaric tribes in the wilderness. Players choose between one of four classes — Warrior, Mage, Rogue, and Druid — each with their own set of spells and abilities. Along the way, other characters will join the party and level up over time to unlock new abilities.

For those who doubt Turtle Rock’s ability to create a quality experience in virtual reality, this isn’t the first time the studio has created a VR game. It’s actually its fourth. Previous titles include Face Your Fears, Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit, and Otherworlds. All can be found on the Gear VR Store.

“The Well is not only our most ambitious VR title to date, it is our most unique,” said Turtle Rock GM Steve Goldstein in a statement to Gamespot. “We’re excited to create a new, original fantasy world unlike anything we’ve seen before, and it’s specifically crafted for the Gear VR platform. It’s not just a fun game, it’s beautiful.”Priced at $10, The Well launches for Samsung Gear VR on October 11, which is the first day of this year’s Oculus Connect event, where the game will also be playable.

To get the most out of Samsung Gear VR, players should get their hands on a controller. A new headset with the controller included can cost as little as $98 new depending on the user’s phone. Early adopters looking to improve their experience can pick up a stand-alone controller for $25.

In October 2016, Turtle Rock Studios ceased support on its previous multiplatform release, Evolve. Since then, support has moved over to rights owner Take-Two Interactive.