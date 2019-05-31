Digital Trends
Amazon drops price of the Samsung Gear VR headset by a whopping 30%

Gerald Guerrero
By
gear vr deal samsung headset amazon

Are you looking for an affordable piece of gear to transform your gaming and movie-watching experience? Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017 model) at a cool 30% discount. Normally $130, it is now just $92.

Getting your foot in the VR world is usually expensive, but not anymore. Android users with a compatible Samsung smartphone can now experience the technology’s new dimension. Gear VR users can download content from the Oculus Home through their smartphone. Oculus Home features 3D movies and 360-degree virtual experiences, from premium VR games and virtual re-creations of arcade classics to multiple virtual theaters. Check out our compilation of the best VR games and apps.

The Samsung Gear VR  (2017) comes with a mini-controller for an improved simulating experience. The controller features a responsive motion control system. With the mobile controller, users can easily navigate virtual game libraries, surf the web, or play first-person shooter games. The gear VR’s headpiece also has built-in controls and a flexible adapter that can be used for different Samsung smartphone models.

If you’re a pro gamer or a VR enthusiast, the Samsung Gear VR may not be for you. Samsung’s mobile Gear VR is incompatible with other major VR companies such as HTC, Oculus, and Playstation, which are powered by computers. However, Oculus, the same company behind the impressive Quest VR, partnered with Samsung in creating this mobile-powered VR, which puts it a step above the Google’s Daydream VR.

The Samsung Gear VR 2017 model is compatible with the following Samsung devices:

  • Samsung Galaxy USB Type-C models: Note8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Micro USB models: Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge and Galaxy S6 edge+
  • Galaxy Note9 (requires a new adapter to be sourced free of charge from Samsung customer service)

If you’re interested in VR but don’t want to spend a fortune on it, the Samsung Gear VR with Controller might be your best option. Purchase one now on Amazon for the low price of $92.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Samsung smartphone deals, chromebook deals, and more from our curated deals page, or you can follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

