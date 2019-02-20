Digital Trends
Samsung drops a solid $100 discount on the Chromebook Pro

Jacob Kienlen
There are an overwhelming amount of laptops to choose from. As someone who recently had to go through the whole process of researching, checking prices, and learning about all of the different options available, I can attest that it is a lengthy process. After combing through some of the best laptops on the market, I came to the c0nclusion that a higher-end computer just wasn’t in my budget. Though Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and Microsoft all have really solid laptops, it wasn’t until I started browsing the best Chromebooks that I started seeing some affordable tech to fit my needs. I ended up purchasing the Samsung Chromebook Pro myself, though I didn’t have the luxury of this sweet $100 Samsung discount when I did.

I’ve been using the Chromebook Pro for the last two months, and it’s exactly what I was looking for. As a 2-in-1, it can flip from being a laptop to being a tablet just by folding the screen backward. When you are using it as a tablet, the keyboard on the back will deactivate, allowing you to hold it or set it down without accidentally typing all over the place. The 12.3-inch LED display looks great, and you can easily adjust the brightness via the settings in the lower right corner, which I’ve found to be very helpful when I’m trying to use it at night. You can also toggle whether or not you want to use night mode in these settings, which will reduce the amount of energizing blue light the LED display emits.

The main reason I was drawn to the Samsung Chromebook Pro, however, was because it came with a built-in pen. I wanted a laptop that I could use for drawing, digital painting, and taking notes by hand, and it’s been great for that so far. The touchscreen is very responsive, and there is little to no lag time between when the pen touches the screen and when the lines get drawn. The touchscreen is also pressure sensitive, so you can adjust the thickness of lines simply by adjusting the pressure of the pen on the touchscreen. Beyond the artistic capabilities the Pro provides, I haven’t really noticed any problems with the ChromeOS or battery life. It can handle streaming Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video without any real issues.

The only downside I’ve encountered is the keyboard itself. It functions great, but it was a little bit narrower than I’m used to, and when I first started using it, I kept accidentally pressing the wrong keys. I didn’t have any problems once I adjusted it, but it can be a little disorienting for your fingers when you first start using Google Docs, Google Sheets, and the other built-in Google programs. All in all, though, the Samsung Chromebook Pro has been a solid and reliable laptop for me. With the backlit keyboard, it would normally cost around $600, but when you factor in the $100 discount, you can get it for just $500.

More Samsung Deals

From what I can tell, the Chromebook Pro sale is one of the best deals going on right now directly from Samsung, but it’s definitely not the only one. If you don’t have $500 to drop on this particular laptop, you can also check out the Samsung Chromebook 3. It isn’t quite as powerful, but it’s certainly more affordable. Here are a few more computing deals we found that might interest you:

  • Samsung Chromebook 3Samsung Chromebook 3 — $170 ($50 off)
  • Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 — $500 ($100 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 — $550 ($100 off)

Looking for the best sales? Find Chromebook deals, laptop deals, and Macbook deals from our curated deals page.

