YouTube TV drops SNY: How to watch the Mets all season

Mets fans you subscribed to YouTube TV just to watch their favorite team were hit with a nasty surprise this week: YouTube TV is losing SportsNet New York, the regional network that plays the Mets games that aren’t broadcast nationally. YouTube said they couldn’t reach an agreement with SNY but hope to in the future. For now, all YouTube TV subscribers will lose access to SNY on July 1.

In order to catch every Mets game, you’ll have to subscribe to a different live TV streaming service. Thankfully Fubo, one of the best ones out there, still has SNY. Read on to see how to stream Mets games once you quit YouTube TV.

How to watch the Mets live streams on FuboTV

Fubo is a live TV streaming service that’s great for sports. They have SNY, as well as tons of other regional sports networks like Bally Sports and NBC Sports. The base plan for Fubo costs $75 per month and includes 160 channels. You can upgrade to the Elite package for $85 per month, and that includes 232 channels and 4K streams. There is even a seven-day FuboTV free trial you can use to catch a few games and see how you like the service. It’s worth remembering that if a Mets game is being broadcast on a national channel, then SNY won’t have it. You won’t have to worry about that with Fubo, as it has the national networks too.

How to watch the Mets from abroad with a VPN

If you’re not in the U.S., you may need to use a VPN to get Fubo. It’s very simple and very cheap. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and the best VPN overall. Just grab the standard plan, currently $4 per month when you commit to a two-year subscription. Once you sign up, simply connect to a server in the U.S. (there’s even one in New York), then got to SNY via FuboTV like you’re right in Queens.

