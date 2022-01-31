  1. Gaming

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have RPG-like multiclassing

Emily Morrow
By

Gearbox and 2K have revealed two more character classes and information about multiclass potential in the upcoming Tiny Tina’s WonderlandsIn a new gameplay trailer, the companies showed off the Graveborn and the Spore Warden, bringing the number of potential classes in the game to six. The trailer also revealed “multiclassing” will be possible in Wonderlands: By combining two classes and their traits and abilities, players can create hybrid classes and have access to more abilities and traits than ever.

There will be six classes in the game: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, and Clawbringer, which have already been revealed, and the Graveborn and Spore Warden, which were shown off in the new trailer.

At the start of the game, players will only be able to choose and specialize in one class, but further down the line, they’ll be able to choose a secondary class to open up even more potential skill trees and combo opportunities. Each class has one Class Feat, which is a static bonus or companion. They also have two potential Action Skills, of which one can be chosen, and a skill tree with options for passive abilities.

The Graveborn’s source of power is their health. While they’re capable of dishing out heavy punishment with Dark Magic and a Demi-Lich companion, they must sacrifice their own health to do so. The Demi-Lich can cast spells of its own, giving the Graveborn a little help against large hordes of enemies. Graveborns also have unique skills in their skill tree, including a Kill Skill that summons a variety of minions to take on foes and Action Skills that brutally sacrifice foes.

Like the Graveborn and their Demi-Lich, the Spore Warden also has an assistant: The Mushroom Companion, who can spray toxins that target enemies. Spore Wardens themselves can call on nature to assist them, drawing up chaotic events like tornadoes and arrow barrages to slow down enemies. They can also buff their allies through certain skills and keep enemies at bay with disabling attacks. They’re best played at a distance, like a sort of plant-based sniper.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Is a robot vacuum that doesn’t auto-empty even worth it?

Roborock S7 Review bottom view

The best new gadgets we reviewed in January: Earbuds, PCs, vacuums, and more

garmin venu 2 plus review 20210614 social fit 0551 jpg

Final Fantasy VII is more relevant than ever, 25 years later

Main characters from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Sound like a pro with Joby’s wireless mic for your phone

Joby Wavo Air wireless microphones.

HomeKit smart plug installation guide

Tradfri smart plug connected to a bathroom outlet.

How Pokédex research tasks work in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

pokmon legends arceus pokdex research tasks work pok mon

What are alpha Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Alpha Snorlax at night.

How to tell if your smartphone has been hacked

Kids playing on a smartphone.

Phone’s music player lost its charm? It needs Chord’s Mojo 2

Chord Mojo 2 buttons.

These amazing Earth photos from the ISS look more like works of art

A view of Saudi Arabia from the space station.

2022 Kia EV6 first drive review: An EV defying expectations

Kia EV6 next to vineyard

Elon Musk asked to pay $50K to end Twitter bot that tracks his jet

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

Bruce Wayne faces the Riddler in a new clip from The Batman

Bruce Wayne looks on stoically in The Batman.