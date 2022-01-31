Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will have RPG-like multiclassing

Gearbox and 2K have revealed two more character classes and information about multiclass potential in the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In a new gameplay trailer, the companies showed off the Graveborn and the Spore Warden, bringing the number of potential classes in the game to six. The trailer also revealed “multiclassing” will be possible in Wonderlands: By combining two classes and their traits and abilities, players can create hybrid classes and have access to more abilities and traits than ever.

There will be six classes in the game: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, and Clawbringer, which have already been revealed, and the Graveborn and Spore Warden, which were shown off in the new trailer.

At the start of the game, players will only be able to choose and specialize in one class, but further down the line, they’ll be able to choose a secondary class to open up even more potential skill trees and combo opportunities. Each class has one Class Feat, which is a static bonus or companion. They also have two potential Action Skills, of which one can be chosen, and a skill tree with options for passive abilities.

The Graveborn’s source of power is their health. While they’re capable of dishing out heavy punishment with Dark Magic and a Demi-Lich companion, they must sacrifice their own health to do so. The Demi-Lich can cast spells of its own, giving the Graveborn a little help against large hordes of enemies. Graveborns also have unique skills in their skill tree, including a Kill Skill that summons a variety of minions to take on foes and Action Skills that brutally sacrifice foes.

Like the Graveborn and their Demi-Lich, the Spore Warden also has an assistant: The Mushroom Companion, who can spray toxins that target enemies. Spore Wardens themselves can call on nature to assist them, drawing up chaotic events like tornadoes and arrow barrages to slow down enemies. They can also buff their allies through certain skills and keep enemies at bay with disabling attacks. They’re best played at a distance, like a sort of plant-based sniper.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on March 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations