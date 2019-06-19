Digital Trends
Tritton’s Kunai Pro is an impressive budget headset, but lacks compatibility

Gabe Gurwin
Getting truly immersive sound, whether it be on console or PC, typically requires purchasing a headset that costs well over $100. However, with software solutions helping to boost the performance of less-expensive devices, players no longer have to break the bank in order to get the sound quality they need to enjoy the latest games. Tritton’s Kunai Pro isn’t the flashiest or most feature-rich headset available, but we were nonetheless impressed with the performance we got out of it.

Designed as a budget-friendly option and currently only fully compatible with Windows 10 — we’re told full PS4 support will be coming later — the Tritton Kunai Pro is rather unassuming out of the box. It’s made largely of light plastic that doesn’t feel like it can take much of a beating, but it’s designed with ear swivels that make it very easy to store.  The swivels and padding running across the top band also make it one of the most comfortable budget headsets we’ve tested thus far, especially coming off testing the Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 200, it’s like wearing a marshmallow hat.

Simple, but smart

The Tritton Kunai Pro has an in-line system with no controls on the ear cups. The options here are simple: Switch between one of three audio modes, adjust your volume, or mute your microphone. The indication light makes it easy to quickly look down and make adjustments without losing focus on your game.

One of our favorite features is the removable microphone, which can turn the Kunai Pro from a gaming headset to a perfectly serviceable pair of headphones. It can be bent and adjusted to fit nearly any head shape, and if you decide to take it off entirely, all you have to do is turn it counter-clockwise and pull out the 3.5mm plug. We suggest leaving it plugged in while gaming, however, because the output quality is surprisingly good. We heard a small amount of white noise while testing it, but our voice came through with clarity we haven’t seen on comparable headsets.

The microphone is unlikely to influence your purchase as much as the headset’s sound quality, which is a cut above similarly-priced headsets. With Dirac audio drivers installed on your PC, you can choose between two software modes: HD and 7.1. The HD option is designed for stereo content and provides pretty remarkable crispness compared to the headset’s standard option. Voices sound better, and when testing the mode next to an in-game waterfall, the water fell with clarity we weren’t used to hearing from a budget headset.

The 7.1 mode offers Dirac’s 3D audio technology, providing more depth to your games. It did make games feel slightly more realistic during out time using it, with sound from a number of different in-game sources seeming to blend together better than the HD option. Crispness seemed slightly reduced, however, and depending on the type of game you are playing, you may want to stick to the HD mode. The switching button on the in-line control unit allows you to go between them seamlessly, however, so you can always choose the best setting based on your own in-game testing.

Limited options

Likely in an effort to keep costs down, the Kunai Pro is a wired headset, with a standard USB plug rather than the 3.5mm we traditionally see on budget headsets compatible with consoles. This works fine for PC, which we used during our time with it. For PS4 players who aren’t directly next to their system, however, it will be less convenient. Given the huge number of other inexpensive headsets available for consoles, the Kunai Pro isn’t quite as appealing.

At least at the moment, the drivers are also incompatible with MacOS. We were still able to get the Kunai Pro to function on a Mac and the sound quality was relatively crisp, but without access to the software that sets it apart from other budget headsets, it’s less impressive.

The Tritton Kunai Pro isn’t the best choice if you’re gaming on anything other than PC, but if you are on PC and need an inexpensive headset that won’t drain your bank account, it is a very impressive option. Microphone and sound quality have not been compromised with the reduced price, and as long as you’re careful to avoid damaging it during use and storage, it can serve you well both as a gaming headset and a nice pair of headphones. We just hope that Tritton is able to incorporate the impressive software into a device compatible with more systems in the future.

