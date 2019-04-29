New Twitch extension gives Borderlands 3 stream audiences a chance at loot

Share

Gearbox Software’s next shooter has the potential to be a highly streamed game and the studio is teaming up with Twitch to give it a solid rollout when it launches. Gearbox and 2K, the publisher of Borderlands 3, is partnering with the streaming platform to deliver the Echocast extension for streamers and communities.

The Echocast extension for Twitch gives viewers a look at the streamer’s loadout and the contents of their backpacks. The Borderlands series is a loot-driven first-person shooter and it will serve the developers well to allow the community to see the many different weapons and items they could come across in their own playthroughs. Further, audiences can use the extension to check out a streamer’s skill tree in Borderlands 3, hover over the items to see their stats and get a generally better idea what kind of build they’re seeing in action.

The streamers playing Borderlands 3 can also host Rare Chest Events that their viewers can opt into, enhancing the relationship and interactions with their audience. This element makes the new Echocast a one-of-a-kind addition to the platform. For those that decide to participate, they get a chance to earn a copy of one item that the streamer gets when opening a rare chest. That lucky viewer will get a Shift code that can be redeemed for whatever gun, shield, or grenade mod found in the chest. You can check out the official Borderlands blog for details on how to set up your Shift account if you don’t have one already.

Borderlands 3 is the long-awaited new entry in the loot shooter series that Gearbox confirmed during PAX East earlier this year. The game launches on September 13, but we won’t have to wait long to see the Echocast Twitch extension in action. Gearbox Software will be hosting a worldwide Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal event on Wednesday, May 1 and content creators will be streaming the game starting at 10 a.m. PT. Anyone who watches and links their Shift and Twitch accounts will get a chance to add some powerful gear to their arsenals well before they get their hands on the game later this year.