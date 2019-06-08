Digital Trends
Leaked free Borderlands 2 DLC will set the stage for Borderlands 3

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gearbox Software is set to launch Borderlands 3 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the PC as a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store, on September 13, but the developer will first reportedly roll out a free Borderlands 2 DLC on June 9 to bridge the gap between the two games.

Borderlands 2 will receive a free DLC despite being released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC all the way back in 2012, according to a leak discovered on Steam.

The leak, which only briefly appeared before it was taken down, was caught and uploaded to the ResetEra online forums. The Borderlands 2 DLC is titled Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary.

The URL for the DLC indicates that it will be a free download for Borderlands 2 players, seven years after the game was originally released.

In its description the DLC “sets the stage for the upcoming Borderlands 3,” with a plot in which “the Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen, and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora.”

Players who choose to fire up their Borderlands 2 copies once again for the DLC will be able to encounter new bosses, explore new zones, and receive new loot, including a new tier beyond Legendary. The level cap for the game will also be released to 80, and newcomers will receive an automatic boost to level 30 so that they will be able to join the action right away.

The DLC is expected to launch on June 9, which will be the same day as the E3 2019 press conference for Microsoft.

In addition to the new Borderlands 2 DLC, fans of the series are also encouraged to play Tales from the Borderlands, a five-part episodic game created by the now-defunct Telltale Games, in order to understand what happened before Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 will feature several returning characters, including Mordecai, Lilith, and Brick, who first appeared in the original Borderlands; Maya and Zer0 from Borderlands 2,;and Rhys from Tales from the Borderlands. There will also be four new characters who may be the only playable ones in the game. They are Amara under the Siren class, FL4K from the Hunter class, Moze from the Gunner class, and Zane from the Assassin class.

