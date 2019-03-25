Share

From Software’s game library is notoriously difficult, with games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne testing players’ will to continue as they’re killed over and over again. That is why it’s so insane that one Twitch streamer managed to beat the entire Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and even Demon’s Souls without taking a single hit.

Streamer The Happy Hob has been attempting a perfect “Soulsborne” run for months after previously managing to beat the original Dark Souls without getting hit. Back in February, his glory was cut short on the final game of his marathon — Demon’s Souls — and he was forced to start the entire series over again. This time, however, he would not be denied victory.

Changing up the game order for his successful 16-hour playthrough, The Happy Hob completed Bloodborne, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, and Dark Souls 3 without getting hit a single time. His winning moment is captured in the video clip above, as his strikes the final blow to the Soul of Cinder and cheers triumphantly. A nearby dog rushes to see what the commotion is about and is sucked into the celebration.

“We did it!” he cries out. The humility is admirable, but if we’re being honest, he did this all entirely on his own and his gaming skill can never be questioned again for as long as he lives.

The Soul of Cinder is one of the hardest bosses in the series, albeit not as difficult as the optional Nameless King or Dark Souls favorite Ornstein and Smough. The enemy’s attacks are ferocious, requiring successful short-range and long-range attacks and dodges. One of his most damaging moves involves juggling the player in the air with a devastating sword attack, but even getting hit once would have ended The Happy Hob’s run.

His victory came just before last Friday’s launch of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Though the game isn’t technically part of either series, it borrows heavily from them and uses a new “Posture” system for defending against attacks. It’s also even more difficult, and we will worship the ground The Happy Hob walks on if he manages to beat it without getting hit.