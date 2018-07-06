Go see your favorite gaming streamers in person at TwitchCon 2018

Share

TwitchCon 2018 tickets are available for purchase now, Twitch announced on Friday, July 6. The three-day event takes place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from October 26-28. The annual event, which debuted in 2015, focuses on all things video game streaming, from popular content creators to the fans. It’s also where Twitch is likely to discuss plans for the streaming platform going forward. Last year, the event garnered 50,000 attendees.

Twitch Chief Marketing Officer Kate Jhaveri said, “TwitchCon is a celebration of the many varied interests of the Twitch community, from gameplay and design, to cosplay, fundraising, speedrunning, esports, and more.”

TwitchCon has two major additions this year: the Ambassador Program and Games Done Quick. The Ambassador Program brings 15 Twitch partners to the event for a series of panels, meet and greets, and other activities. Here is the full list of ambassadors, all of whom will probably be well-known to avid stream watchers:

Games Done Quick, branded as GDQ Express, will feature a 50-hour speedrunning marathon throughout the event. Like all Games Done Quick events, the marathon will raise money for various charities located in the TwitchCon Charity Plaza. If you’re interested in showing off your speedrunning skills at TwitchCon, GDQ is holding open submissions from July 8-14.

In addition to raising money through GDQ Express, the TwitchCon Charity Decathlon will feature 150 Twitch streamers in a wide-ranging competition including both gaming challenges and musical contests. The 10 charities represented at TwitchCon will be located at TwitchCon Charity Plaza. Last year, the decathlon raised $117,000 for charity.

Attendees will also be able to try new and upcoming games on the expo floor. TwitchCon will be host to dozens of panels on a wide array of streaming-related topics. If you think you have something worthwhile for a panel session, you can apply for a slot in the show until July 16. Other events include a cosplay competition and Artist Alley, where streamers can sell their art in the arena.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets for TwitchCon, you can do so here. You get a steep discount by purchasing a three-day pass for $179. If you only want to go for a single day, October 26 is $99 and the following two days are $89 a piece.