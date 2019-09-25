Our TwitchCon 2019 schedule has all the events you don't want to miss

The TwitchCon 2019 schedule is finally live and with all the shenanigans just around the corner, you’ll want to to know when and where the best events are happening. This annual event gives everyone a great opportunity to meet their favorite streamers, learn more about video game content creation, and even watch an enormous concert featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Like most conventions of this size, however, there are many different panels and events happening all at once, and without a plan in place, you could miss out some of the stuff you really wanted to catch. Here’s a roundup of how to watch TwitchCon 2019 and the best events happening each day so you’re good and ready when the fun begins.

How to watch TwitchCon 2019

Events are not all going to be streamed in the same place for TwitchCon 2019, so if you are attending in person you will want to keep an eye on the official TwitchCon website for updates. In the past, select content has been shown during the event, and much of it will likely be archived once streams have ended, as well. Once the event is live, the TwitchCon Live URL should be activated. Check individual events below for any additional information we have on streaming locations.

In the case of the Fortnite Twitch Rivals tournament happening September 27, you should be able to watch it live by using the Twitch Rivals official Twitch account. This event will last essentially all day, so you’ll have plenty of content to keep you entertained.

TwitchCon 2019 Schedule: September 27

Games Done Quick Express (10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET)

The charity speedrunning event Games Done Quick will be holding a marathon for the duration of TwitchCon, with proceeds from donations going to the AbleGamers charity. It will be a smaller-scale event than some of the past Games Done Quick – hence the “Express” name – but Games Done Quick Express will still feature talented players blazing through their favorite games. The entire event will be streamed on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Twitch Rivals: Fortnite Open – Twitch Rivals Arena (11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET)

The Twitch Rivals: Fortnite Open kicks off at 11 a.m. PT and gives you the chance to watch the biggest streamers battle it out for bragging rights against other attendees. The event is scheduled to last six hours, and it will be shown on the Twitch Rivals Twitch account. The event will feature three-person teams, and finals will have 12 creator teams and 18 qualifying teams.

So You Want to Be a Streamer? (1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET)

If you’re completely green to the world of video game streaming but still think you would excel at it — either as a hobby or a career — then this is the panel for you. Twitch partners and staff will talk about the entire streaming experience in So You Want to Be a Streamer?, including how to manage your community and your streams on the fly, as well as software or hardware you’ll want to get in order to maximize your success. The panel will also include a panel for Twitch Studio, a still-unreleased app the company is developing.

Life in Hard Mode: Streaming with Disabilities – TwitchUnity Lounge (4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET)

Gaming is not the easiest thing in the world for people with disabilities, as controllers and games themselves often don’t take their needs into account. Streaming can be just as difficult, but there are improvements being made in tools that streamers can use to build audiences and careers. Life in Hard Mode: Streaming with Disabilities will take a look at software and hardware innovations, as well as how to improve communities to make them accessible to disabled streamers.

Opening Ceremony – Glitch Theater (5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET)

The Opening Ceremony keynote presentation for TwitchCon 2019 will happen at the end of the first day, and includes a “fireside chat” with Twitch CEO Emmett Shear. Speakers include Twitch partners ThatViolinChick and HermanLi, the latter of whom is in the band DragonForce. DragonForce will perform a show during the three-hour ceremony and Twitch promises other surprise guests, as well.

September 28

How to Build Your Own Streaming PC (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET)

Want to start your streaming career but don’t know how to build the PC you need to do so? In How to Build Your Own Streaming PC, featuring Twitch partner and affiliates including Trisha Hershberger, you’ll learn everything you need to know about building a system that will be perfect for streaming games, and those attending even have a chance of winning all the parts they’ll need to build the perfect streaming PC.

A Word from Our Sponsors: Maintaining Authenticity in Paid Content (11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET)

One of the fine lines you need to watch as a streamer is your authenticity when promoting a publisher’s game, as you want to maintain your viewers’ trust. Failing to do this could result in those viewers tuning in elsewhere, and A Word From Our Sponsors, featuring Twitch partners Sly, Katie, djtechlive, and iamBrandon, will show you how you can create paid content while still being honest about your game experiences with viewers.

How to Stream More with a Full-time Job and Family (1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET)

Contrary to what some content creators may have told you, quitting your job to become a full-time streamer right out of the gate is a really bad idea! You are going to want to keep your current career while you build up your audience, and you’ll learn about it in How to Stream More with a Full-time Job and Family. This panel featuring Twitch partners wgrates, Thunderstones, Matoro, and Firecrow will show you how you can balance work, streaming, and family time.

TwitchCon Party — Petco Park (7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

After a day full of learning about streaming and watching people play your favorite games, how about a concert? This year’s TwitchCon Party features performances by huge artists such as Lil Nas X and blink-182, and will also feature food and games to enjoy. Twitch pulls out all the stops for these events, so it’s one you’re not going to want to miss. It’s scheduled to run for four hours.

September 29

Happy Little Trees: The Bob Ross Paint Along (10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET)

If you’re not interested in Happy Little Trees: The Boss Ross Paint Along, then don’t even talk to us. This 90-minute event will have attendees painting along to the BobRoss Twitch account, so you can learn how to create gorgeous landscapes alongside 199 other people. You might be embarrassed if you can’t succeed, but that’s why you can also just paint along from the comfort of your living room while watching Bob Ross on Twitch. There are no mistakes: only happy accidents!

Pioneering on Twitch: How to Find Your Niche and Grow (11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET)

There are thousands upon thousands of people streaming games like Fortnite and League of Legends on Twitch, but how can you stand out from the crowd? Pioneering on Twitch: How to Find Your Niche and Grow will focus on steps you can take to find your own unique niche for streaming games so that you can build an audience. Want to be the first person to play Second Sight with custom motion support? Figure it out and go for it!

How Streamers Should Work with Game Publishers and Developers (2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET)

How do you build partnerships with the people creating and publishing the games you want to stream? How can you create a relationship of trust and get invited to play games early or participate in special events? How Streamers Should Work With Game Publishers and Developers will tell you all you need to know, and includes panels like Paradox Interactive live marketing producer cKnoor and Bethesda Softworks influencer manager SeanpaiNoticesU.

Editors' Recommendations