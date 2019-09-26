From your favorite streamers to cosplay, here's what to expect at TwitchCon 2019

TwitchCon 2019 is this weekend in San Diego, and the annual celebration of video game streaming on Twitch is absolutely packed with events to attend, people to meet, and even a massive party with chart-topping artists like Lil Nas X and blink-182. If this is your first time attending TwitchCon or if you plan on watching the festivities remotely, you might not know what to expect from the show. It lasts three days, and in that time, you can learn all about streaming and check out competitive play from some of the biggest games in the world. Below, we’ve outlined what to expect at TwitchCon 2019, broken down into activity categories. We’re sure there will be a few surprises, but this is what we know so far.

Which streamers are going?

Many of the most popular streamers and game companies on Twitch will be attending TwitchCon, so you can look forward to seeing them at the show. Below are some of the streamers we know will be attending TwitchCon 2019:

UberHaxorNova Sly Juicetra IAmSp00n DEERE RENEE TeamLiquid DrDisrespect Spades jacksfilms AksysGames merrykish Zephyr Pokimane ZeRoyalViking

Who are we interviewing?

Just like with last year’s convention, Digital Trends will be attending TwitchCon 2019 to bring you exclusive interviews with some of the biggest streamers around. We’ve profiled the streamers we will be interviewing below, so make sure you check back during the show to see what your favorites have to say.

Ovilee May

A League of Legends Twitch streamer who also broadcasts for Riot Games, Ovilee May has developed a reputation as an expert in her field. Alongside her MOBA coverage, she also plays everything from Zelda: Link’s Awakening to Minecraft.

KittyPlays

KittyPlays is a variety streamer who plays games like Call of Duty and Fortnite, as well as chat streams with her fans. Her channel focuses largely on positivity in the community, and she occasionally pranks other players by using a voice changer on herself.

The Sushi Dragon

An eccentric streamer who is known for his bizarre comedy streams, you never really know what you’re going to get with The Sushi Dragon — and that’s why people love him. He has created “cosplay” of Spyro the Dragon and a Hershey’s chocolate bar, and you’ll often find him dancing. It’s like a fever dream, but it is difficult to look away.

Destiny

Destiny plays plenty of video games on his channel, and more recently has been streaming Stardew Valley, but the Twitch streamer has also become recognized for his debate streamers against controversial figures. These touch on very broad and important topics, including anarchism, and he always does his homework.

missharvey

A game designer and professional Counter-Strike player, missharvey is a streamer you’ll want to watch if you’re looking to improve your game, but she isn’t entirely focused on competitive multiplayer. She also plays games cooperatively with other streamers, if you’re looking to watch something a little more relaxed. She previously worked at Ubisoft, where she helped design the game Far Cry Primal.

Nadeshot

An absurdly popular streamer and YouTube creator, Nadeshot previously competed professionally in the Call of Duty series. He still often streams competitive shooters on his channel, including Apex Legends and Fortnite, but he has recently also been playing Minecraft. He has played games with other popular streamers, including former Machinima host Hutch.

TSM Andy

A professional League of Legends player, TSM Andy — or Reginald — does not limit himself to Riot’s games. In fact, he has one of the most varied library of gameplay videos of anyone we are interviewing, including videos on Super Mario Maker 2 and Portal 2. It’s worth checking back every day to see what he decided to play next.

AnDa

A League of Legends streamer, AnDa streams a huge amount of content for the MOBA. This includes his solo play as well as practice as he prepares for events, and you might learn a thing or two about playing the insanely popular game by checking out his streams. His streams often go for several hours, so you can sit back and relax while you marvel at his play.

Viper

League of Legends competitive top lane player for the team FlyQuest, Viper runs insanely long streams demonstrating his skills in the game. This includes streams where he only uses a specific character, which keeps things interesting for those who watch him on a regular basis.

Alexia Raye

A variety streamer who brings a light and friendly approach to Twitch, you can find Alexia Raye playing a mix of brand-new games and competitive multiplayer with older, celebrated games. This includes the Zelda series, and she has streamed Breath of the Wild and the 2019 Link’s Awakening in the past. She is also a big fan of Minecraft, and streamers for hours upon hours as she learns and builds in the game.

Aphromoo

A competitive League of Legends player who is a member of 100 Thieves, Aphromoo has been playing the game for several years and has established himself as one of the best in the business. His name comes from his World of Warcraft character, who is a Tauren, and he still plays Blizzard’s game on a regular basis. His streams for World of Warcraft have eclipsed the 10-hour mark, as well, so they are perfect for keeping on all day while you relax.

Gaming meetups

You can meet up with fans of your favorite game and all enjoy it together with the special TwitchCon 2019 Meetup Areas. All of these meetups will last approximately one hour, and a few are focused on more broad topics – such as game developers and music – while others are for specific titles. All of these will take place in the Community Meetup Space at Expo Hall #531:

Magic: The Gathering Meetup: September 27 at 11:30 a.m. PT

September 27 at 11:30 a.m. PT Path of Exile Meetup: September 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT

September 27 at 1:00 p.m. PT Pokémon Go Meetup: September 27 at 2:20 p.m. PT

September 27 at 2:20 p.m. PT Music Meetup: September 27 at 4:00 p.m. PT

September 27 at 4:00 p.m. PT Developer Meetup: September 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT

September 28 at 10:00 a.m. PT Makeup Meetup: September 28 at 11:30 a.m. PT

September 28 at 11:30 a.m. PT D&D Meetup: September 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT

September 28 at 1:00 p.m. PT Global Emotes Meetup: September 28 at 2:30 p.m. PT

September 28 at 2:30 p.m. PT Super Smash Bros. Meetup: September 28 at 4:30 p.m. PT

September 28 at 4:30 p.m. PT Food & Drink Meetup: September 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT

September 29 at 10:00 a.m. PT GTA V Meetup: September 29 at 11:30 a.m. PT

September 29 at 11:30 a.m. PT Meetup Organizers Meetup: September 29 at 1:00 p.m. PT

September 29 at 1:00 p.m. PT Cosplay Meetup: September 29 at 2:30 p.m. PT

September 29 at 2:30 p.m. PT Speedrunning Meetup: September 29 at 4:00 p.m. PT

Hackathon

The TwitchCon 2019 Hackathon tasks developers and Twitch partners with creating an original extensions for the Twitch website over the course of 24 hours. The event will last from Saturday morning to Sunday morning during TwitchCon 2019, and will begin with partners pitching their ideas for extensions to the Twitch staff.

Once ideas are selected, teams of four hackers on site will begin creating their own version of a prototype before the time has expired. Developers interested in competing should have knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Java, but other frameworks are also eligible for the extensions. You must have not written any code for your project before the allotted time has begun, and you must be at least 18 to participate.

Anyone attending the Hackathon will win a badge to attend the rest of TwitchCon, as well as free food and prizes, with the winners also getting attention on the TwitchCon stream, blog, and creator dashboard.

Cosplay Contest

TwitchCon 2019 will feature the finals of an ongoing cosplay costume contest that originally began in June. The finals will be held on September 28, and include four different categories: Armor, FX, Larger than Life, and Needlework.

The costumes being created for this contest are ridiculously intricate, paying tribute to their creators’ favorite games. A minimum of 15 hours must have been spent on the costume or prop in order to be considered at all.

There will be a $15,000 grand prize given out to the overall winner of the cosplay contest. An additional $4,000 will be awarded to the winners of each individual category.

Competitive gaming events

Throughout the duration of TwitchCon, Twitch Rivals will be hosting massive competitive gaming competitions focused on Fortnite, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Apex Legends. Over $2 million will be given out in prizes over the course of the three days.

Fortnite will have it competition on September 27 and will feature a mix of TwitchCon attendees and Twitch streamers competing in Trios matches. Eventually, 30 teams will take part in the finals, which follow the TwitchCon Keynote. 12 of these will be invited streamer teams, while the remaining 18 spots are open to those who qualify at TwitchCon. $1.3 million in prizes is on the line.

The League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics competitions will happen simultaneously on September 28. In League of Legends, it will be limited to partners competing in a North America versus Europe match, following by a Rumble on the Rift show match. Teamfight Tactics also lets partners compete in an open event, with winners eventually advancing to a 32-player final event that will award $5,000 to a winner and $2,500 for those who won a lobby.

Finally, the Apex Legends competition will be held on September 29. The event features Twitch attendees and partners, and they will ultimately complete for their share of a prize pool based on a points system. There will also be prizes awarded for individual matches.

Stream Star finals

Twitch has been home to more than just gaming talent over the years – it has also highlighted some excellent musicians and singers. In the finals for the second season of Twitch Sings: Stream Star, six singers will compete at the Glitch Theater for a shot at $20,000 and a Columbia Records recording contract. There will also be a performance from the first season’s winner, LaraLoft, during the show.

The contest will be judged by four different criteria: overall performance and vocal ability, song choice for individual performer, artistry and personality, and degree of difficulty.

Stream Star’s finals will be held on September 29 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. If you cannot attend in person, you can watch the competition on Twitch at the same time.

TwitchCon Party

If you have purchased the Three Day + Party pass bundle for TwitchCon 2019, you will be able to attend the TwitchCon Party at Petco Park on September 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT. This party will feature games to play, including pool, as well as drinks and food, but the real draw is the musical lineup. Lil Nas X and blink-182 will perform, as will Au/Ra, Y2k, and Madeon. It should serve as the perfect way to cap off the Saturday, and it’s scheduled to last a whopping four hours.

Charity events

There are a few different charity gaming events happening during TwitchCon, all raising money toward good causes – both for gaming and elsewhere. The TwitchCon Charity Plaza returns to TwitchCon 2019, and features a competition between 150 Twitch partners and 10 charities. During the festivities, they will compete in everything from video games to trivia, singing, cooking, and tabletop games. All charities receive a share of the final prize pool regardless of who wins. The charities featured are:

American Heart Association

Best Friends Animal Society

Feeding America

Gamers Outreach

Make-a-Wish

No Kid Hungry

Jude Children’s Hospital

The Movember Foundation

To Write Love on Her Arms

Trans Lifeline

Games Done Quick Express is also happening during TwitchCon, and will feature more than 50 hours of speedrunning gameplay. The gameplay will go from September 27 through September 29, and will all be streamed on the official Games Done Quick Twitch account. Donations will go toward The AbleGamers Foundation, which seeks to make gaming more accessible and beneficial to those with disabilities.

Games Done Quick is always a great time, because the participants not only show you how to make it through some of the biggest games without wasting time, but they also tend to do it without having to rely on a bug or glitch in the games’ programming. You’ll be amazed by what players are able to do in such a short amount of time.

