What to expect from TwitchCon 2018

TwitchCon 2018 is right around the corner and there’s plenty to be excited about. If you’re new to this, the first thing you should know is that TwitchCon is a yearly event where streamers and their communities go to celebrate, learn, and broadcast together. Whether you’re planning to attend or watch from home, you’ll want to know all about the cool events and activities creators have planned.

How to attend TwitchCon 2018

TwitchCon 2018 takes place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on the weekend of October 26-28. Tickets are available to anyone who wants to attend though after choosing between day or weekend tickets, you will likely fall into one of three categories: Community, Affiliate, or Partner.

Depending on your status, you get different access to certain areas and events at the convention but don’t worry, everyone can explore the Expo Hall as well as attend the Sessions and Meet & Greets.

Once you’ve purchased your tickets, you’ll have to figure out how to get there. Conveniently, the TwitchCon website has everything you need to know about parking, booking hotels, fun things to do in San Jose, and traveling to TwitchCon in general on the official website.

How to watch TwitchCon 2018

If you’re not ready to make the jump into attending TwitchCon this year, you still have the option of watching it from home. There’s a lot of content packed in this year and that means you’ll have to pick and choose which sessions you want to watch. It’s a good idea to plan ahead of time so you don’t miss a second.

First, check out the TwitchCon 2018 schedule on the website and take a look at what’s planned. Clicking on a session will reveal more on about what it’s about and who’s involved. You can also click on a person’s name to see what other sessions they’ll be participating in.

Next, make a list of all the sessions you plan to watch along with what time they start and the channels it’ll be on. That way, there will be no conflicts and you’ll arrive right on time.

TwitchCon 2018 Events

Cosplay Contest

The cosplay contest is a highlight of TwitchCon and this year it makes a return. There are four categories finalists fall under and these are Armor, FX, Needlework, and Larger Than Life. Five finalists have already been chosen for each and they’ll all be competing to win on October 27 in the Glitch Theater at 4:30 PM for a grand prize of $15,000. Category winners will also get to walk away with $4,000.

Games Done Quick Express

Games Done Quick also known as GDQ will have a presence at TwitchCon this year as well. They’ll be going by the title Games Done Quick Express (or GDQx) since this marathon will be taking place at a small event, though they will still be holding speedrunning marathons to raise money for charity. All donations will be going toward the charities part of TwitchCon Charity Plaza and you can watch all weekend on their Twitch channel.

Twitch Party

Attendees with a weekend or Friday pass will be able to attend the TwitchCon Party! There are still details such as when and where that have yet to be announced but Twitch has said there will be special guests. According to TwitchCon at a glance, the party will likely take place between 7 and 11 PM.

Esports Stage

For attendees and viewers that love the competitive side of gaming, there will be an Esports presence at TwitchCon this year.

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds will be holding a Broadcaster Royale: Omen Challenge. Competitors will have to test their survival skills against a variety of challenges to win a $300,000 grand prize. This will be taking place on October 26 in the City National Civic Theater at 1:30 PM.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be pitting players against each other in its new Blackout mode at the Doritos Bowl on October 27 at the TwitchCon Esports Stage at 12:30 PM. You won’t want to miss it as streamers Ninja, Shroud, CouRage, and DrLupo will be a part of the action.

And of course, the Fortnite Fall Skirmish will be holding its Grand Final over the course of the weekend with a Streamvitational Event for only 50 Fortnite creators and 50 random TwitchCon attendees.

Who’s going to be there

Everyone! A ton of your favorite ambassadors, partners, exhibitors, and artists will all be going to TwitchCon 2018. Plenty of your favorite creators will be holding Meet & Greets so be sure to check the schedule to find out when or better yet, hop into one of their streams and ask them!

Exhibitors and artists are a special case as they can be found in specific areas of the convention. Exhibitors will be located in the Expo Hall and artists in Artist Alley. There will be over 140 exhibitors and sponsors in attendance, as well as 54 different artists to see this year. Make sure to pay them all a visit!