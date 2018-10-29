Digital Trends
YouTuber Sleightlymusical weaves music with magic

Steven Petite
By

Albert Chang is one of the most innovative YouTubers and streamers working today. His eclectic channel features everything from instrumental covers of Ed Sheeran songs to video game medleys. Oh, and some of his videos even include a magic component. Digital Trends’ social media guru Riley Winn caught up with Chang at TwitchCon 2018. Check out the video above and read more below about Chang’s rise as a unique musical revelation on the internet.

Chang’s username for his YouTube and Twitch channels is fitting. Sleightlymusical, a play on his sleight of hand magic tricks coupled with his musical renditions, has uploaded videos to YouTube for the past seven years. Almost all of them feature Chang masterfully playing the violin, often accompanied by others on strings and piano, but he also has uploaded several truly novel videos.

For instance, to celebrate League of Legends season eight, Chang performed sleight of hand magic with a set of cards specially designed to reflect the changes in season eight. To help him out, TJ Brown played guitar and sang an original song, and LilyPichu rifled through prompt cards. You have to watch it to really appreciate its artistry.

Chang’s tastes are wide ranging. His most recent video showcases songs from the MMO MapleStory. He has also been known to release superb covers of songs from popular franchises. His Game of Thrones theme cover has more than four million views. He’s also covered music from Star Wars, The Hobbit, Frozen, Sherlock, Beauty and the Beast, Jurassic Park, and Harry Potter.

Beyond entertainment franchises, Chang has performed covers of well-known pop songs such as “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran and “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

All of Chang’s videos have a professional look with great directing and sound, so it’s no wonder he’s built up a large following on YouTube. Although he typically doesn’t release more than a handful of videos per year, he’s amassed more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than three million views on Twitch.

For more on TwitchCon, the annual convention for the streaming giant, make sure to check out our roundup detailing all of the festivities.

