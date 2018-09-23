Here's everything you missed during week one of the 'Fortnite' Fall Skirmish

Share

A new season of competitive Fortnite has arrived and with it is a ton of information and news to stay on top of. From the best places to watch to current placements, here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

What is it?

The Fortnite Fall Skirmish is a six-week series where over 500 competitors are divided into five clubs (Bush Bandits, Dusty Dogs, Fort Knights, Rift Raiders, and Lucky Llamas) to face against each other in a variety of weekly events.

After completing each weekly event, skilled players are awarded cash prizes and their coinciding clubs are awarded points. Depending on the total points clubs earn, $4,000,000 in prizes can be won with a total of $10,000,000 on the line including individual and team earnings.

The skirmish begins on September 21, overlapping the start of Fortnite season 6, and finishes at Twitchcon on October 26-28.

Where to watch



Epic Games will be streaming through their official channels on YouTube and Twitch with hosts Jon Kefaloukos (Falloutt) and Zeke Mateus (ZekimusPrime).

Players participating in the event can also be found broadcasting it live, including the likes of Ninja whose channel reportedly had more viewers during week one than that of Epic Games.

The latest Twitch stream from the skirmish can be watched above.

Week one

The week one format includes two Fortnite games — a skirmish called Hold The Throne Duos and a trial called Squad Goals.

Hold The Throne Duos

The goal of Hold The Throne Duos is to be the two-person team with the most points following six matches. The final ranking is decided by match placements and the total amount of eliminations a team earns during all six matches. The top 10 teams will be awarded from a prize pool of $250,000.

The team with the most points following all matches will earn the Hold The Throne award with +2 points added to their score and an additional $50,000 in prize money.

Victory Royale: +3 Points

2nd-3rd Place: +2 Points

4th-5th Place: +1 Point

8+ Eliminations: +3 Points

6-7 Eliminations: +2 Points

4-5 Eliminations: +1 Point



Hold The Throne: +2 Point and $50,000

The prizes listed below are awarded to two groups of players that placed in the top 10 during week one of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

Place Prize Points First $67,500 305 Second $47,500 215 Third $36,250 165 Fourth $25,000 115 Fifth $20,000 90 Sixth $15,000 70 Seventh $12,500 55 Eighth $10,000 45 Ninth $8,750 40 Tenth $7,500 35

The Hold The Throne winners completing the event with a total of 11 eliminations each are teams Kinstaar/Hunter and Chap/72hrs. You can find both group placements below and on the official Epic Games website.

At the end of week one, the Club in the lead is Bush Bandits with 690 points. Dusty Dogs and Fort Knights follow closely behind with 540 and 420 points. Rift Raiders and Lucky Llamas take fourth and fifth place with 340 and 275 points.

Squad Goals

Squad Goals awards the four-person team with the most eliminations during a Fortnite Squad game. Individuals that have the most eliminations in a squad will be awarded points for their assigned Club.

Place Prize Points First $45,000 325 Second $25,000 225 Third $15,000 180 Fourth $10,000 150 Fifth $5,000 120

Week two

The week two format will feature a solos event that has yet to be announced.

We will update this article with more information on the Fortnite Fall Skirmish as it comes.