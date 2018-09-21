Digital Trends
Gaming

Get ready for new content: ‘Fortnite’ season 6 cleared for landing on September 27

Steven Petite
By
Fortnite week 10 challenge: jigsaw puzzle pieces

Fortnite fans have been anxiously awaiting the start of season 6. Luckily for them, it’s starting sooner rather than later. Epic Games has announced that the sixth season of the ridiculously popular battle royale game will kick off on September 27.

While you were probably planning on playing Fortnite this weekend anyway, there’s extra incentive to do so in the waning hours of season f5. Those still looking to earn Battle Pass rewards will earn 400 percent experience points all weekend long.

Epic has yet to reveal concrete details for season 6, so hopefully we’ll learn more about what’s to come ahead of its arrival next week. When season 5 arrived in July, Fortnite received some pretty substantial changes, including new areas on the map, vehicles, and more.  As of late, increasingly bizarre things have happened across Fortnite‘s map, so we can only imagine what Epic is cooking up for the start of season 6.

Last month, a large purple cube appeared in the desert following a lightning strike. The cube soon became sentient, moving about the map. If you stood close to it, your shield would replenish, but acting hostile toward the cube inflicted damage onto you. Most notably, you could use the cube as a peculiar sort of trampoline. The purple cube has since broken apart in Loot Lake, transforming the entire body of water into a humongous trampoline. The quirky change to the map has shown that Epic is willing to introduce fun and surprising twists to the game’s only map — much to the delight of fans.

Fortnite‘s most recent update just went live earlier this week and brought a new rocket launcher to the weekly store and Spiky Stadium, an item that automatically creates a fortress when deployed. Spiky Stadium, although super-cool, is only available in Playground mode.

In other Fortnite news, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is on the cover of the latest issue of ESPN The Magazine. The hugely popular Fortnite streamer is the first gamer to grace the cover of the influential sports magazine. In less-than-stellar Fortnite happenings, the worldwide sensation has been listed as one of the reasons for divorce by 200 couples in the U.K. this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PSVR games available today
fifa 19
Product Review

'FIFA 19' still nails soccer, but don’t expect any surprises

FIFA 19 is still a great way to play virtual soccer, but the changes made in this year’s game don’t push the series forward, and The Journey's story mode stumbles in its final installment.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ai generates new games after classics screen shot 2018 09 19 at 21 06 08
Emerging Tech

An A.I. is designing retro video games — and they’re surprisingly good

Researchers from Georgia Tech have demonstrated how artificial intelligence can be used to create brand-new video games after being shown hours of classic 8-bit gaming action for inspiration.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Gamers are already hacking the Nintendo Switch Online NES emulator

Players have already managed to hack the NES emulator included with the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service, allowing them to load the system up with additional ROMs of classic games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 2
Gaming

Box-office buster: Spider-Man’ on PS4 tops ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ with big debut

Insomniac Games' new PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man managed to set records for the fastest-selling exclusive on the system, and it even outperformed the recent Spider-Man: Homecoming film.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware 17 R5 review
Product Review

The powerhouse Alienware 17 R5 will leave your desktop in the dust

With a 17-inch display and a chassis weighing in at nearly 10 pounds, the Alienware 17 R5 is truly massive. Between its weight and its hardware, it’s certainly outfitted like a gaming desktop so let’s find out if it performs like one.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Fortnite week 10 challenge: jigsaw puzzle pieces
Gaming

Find all Fortnite's puzzle pieces in our week 10 challenge guide

The Fortnite 'search for jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements' is one of the hardest challenges in the week 10 challenges this week. We go over how and where to find these puzzle pieces, and how to get all seven of them in total.
Posted By Cody Perez
NBA 2K19
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite ninja espn the magazine cover
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ expert ‘Ninja’ is first pro gamer to land ESPN The Magazine cover story

ESPN The Magazine has revealed the cover for its next issue and it will feature none other than Fortnite pro Ninja. Tyler Blevins is the very first pro gamer to earn the honor. The issue will also feature stories on other esports topics.
Posted By Cody Perez
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite Close Encounters
Gaming

Close Encounters is among Fortnite's most difficult events. Here's how to win

Fortnite Close Encounters is the latest limited time mode to join Battle Royale. This mode revolves around only having jetpacks and shotguns on the map, which can make things tricky. Here are some tips on how to win this mode.
Posted By Cody Perez
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite, Abigail Bassett
twitch troll arrested amazon purchase
Gaming

The gaming stream dries up in China as government cuts access to Twitch

Game livestreaming service Twitch has had both its website and its mobile app removed from access in China. Twitch said the move was made deliberately to block users from using the service.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin