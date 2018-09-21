Get ready for new content: ‘Fortnite’ season 6 cleared for landing on September 27

Share

Fortnite fans have been anxiously awaiting the start of season 6. Luckily for them, it’s starting sooner rather than later. Epic Games has announced that the sixth season of the ridiculously popular battle royale game will kick off on September 27.

Season 6 is now dropping from the Battle Bus on September 27. Celebrate its arrival and unlock those final Battle Pass rewards with an additional 400% Match XP all weekend, from now until September 24 at 8 AM ET (1200 GMT). Glide into the party! ???? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 21, 2018

While you were probably planning on playing Fortnite this weekend anyway, there’s extra incentive to do so in the waning hours of season f5. Those still looking to earn Battle Pass rewards will earn 400 percent experience points all weekend long.

Epic has yet to reveal concrete details for season 6, so hopefully we’ll learn more about what’s to come ahead of its arrival next week. When season 5 arrived in July, Fortnite received some pretty substantial changes, including new areas on the map, vehicles, and more. As of late, increasingly bizarre things have happened across Fortnite‘s map, so we can only imagine what Epic is cooking up for the start of season 6.

Last month, a large purple cube appeared in the desert following a lightning strike. The cube soon became sentient, moving about the map. If you stood close to it, your shield would replenish, but acting hostile toward the cube inflicted damage onto you. Most notably, you could use the cube as a peculiar sort of trampoline. The purple cube has since broken apart in Loot Lake, transforming the entire body of water into a humongous trampoline. The quirky change to the map has shown that Epic is willing to introduce fun and surprising twists to the game’s only map — much to the delight of fans.

Fortnite‘s most recent update just went live earlier this week and brought a new rocket launcher to the weekly store and Spiky Stadium, an item that automatically creates a fortress when deployed. Spiky Stadium, although super-cool, is only available in Playground mode.

In other Fortnite news, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is on the cover of the latest issue of ESPN The Magazine. The hugely popular Fortnite streamer is the first gamer to grace the cover of the influential sports magazine. In less-than-stellar Fortnite happenings, the worldwide sensation has been listed as one of the reasons for divorce by 200 couples in the U.K. this year.