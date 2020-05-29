  1. Gaming

How to watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 event on June 4, and what to expect

By

Sony will finally unveil the games coming to the PlayStation 5 on June 4, in a digital showcase that has become the norm for the industry amid the ongoing health crisis.

The online event, titled The Future of Gaming, will provide the first look at the games that will be available for the PlayStation 5 when it launches later this year in time for the holiday season.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” wrote Sony Interactive Entertainment head Jim Ryan in a blog post. “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”

How to watch The Future of Gaming

The Future of Gaming will start at 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 4, and according to Ryan, the show will last “for a bit more than an hour.”

The digital showcase will be streamed on the official PlayStation channels on Twitch and YouTube.

What to expect from PlayStation 5’s June 4 event

Sony has reportedly told developers that PlayStation 4 games submitted for certification from July 13 should be compatible with the PlayStation 5, Eurogamer reported, citing developer documentation released on the PlayStation’s internal partner website.

Meanwhile, in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Ryan suggested that PlayStation 5 games will not be playable on the PlayStation 4. “We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features.”

This means that there may be some PlayStation 4 games that will make the jump to the PlayStation 5, but gamers should not hope that the exclusives that will be featured in the June 4 event for the next-generation console will also be made available for its predecessor. In comparison, the Xbox Series X promises to be “the most compatible console ever,” with thousands of games from all three previous Xbox generations available at launch.

It remains to be seen if Sony will finally unveil the console’s design and price tag. Gamers looking forward to the PlayStation 5, however, should expect more online reveals over the coming weeks and months leading up to the console’s release.

“This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you,” wrote Ryan in the blog post.

