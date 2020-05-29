  1. Gaming

Sony plans PlayStation 5 unveiling for June 4, games and all

By

Sony announced it will hold its long-awaited PlayStation 5 unveiling event at 4 p.m. ET on June 4.

Sony’s invite says the company will discuss “the future of gaming” and will focus on some of the games that will be released alongside the PlayStation 5 later this year.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan said in a blog post accompanying the announcement. He added that the stream will be just the first unveiling, and promised more updates in the coming weeks.

Sony’s event comes just weeks after Microsoft held its own virtual event, where it showcased some of the games coming to the Xbox Series X this holiday season. Sony has been slower than Microsoft to provide updates on its next-gen console but did showcase a controversial new DualSense controller design last month.

Still, Sony’s slow pace could suggest a build-up to this key event, Piers Harding-Rolls, the games research director of Ampere Analysis, suggests.

“I’m expecting this event to focus on areas where Sony is traditionally strong: games development expertise and, with what I hope will be the full reveal of the PS5, product design,” Harding-Rolls said in a statement. “We’re now well into the phase where console early adopters expect to know more about the games that will be available at launch, so this event and Microsoft’s upcoming streams are crucial to build consumer anticipation.”

However, he added that other details like the PS5’s price point still might have to wait.

“The COVID-19 crisis and the economic situation means that choosing when to confirm the pricing is more of a challenge, and, in the current climate, it probably makes sense to wait longer before the reveal, “Harding-Rolls added.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X won’t take a coronavirus hit

xbox series x promises thousands of backwards compatible games at launch controller

Tips and tricks on getting the most out of your PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Pro review

Escape reality with the best cheap PS Plus deals for June 2020

Best PS Plus deals

The best rhythm games of all time

Beat Saber in Steam Top Sellers 2019

Acer, Asus, HP gaming laptops on sale at rock-bottom prices

Best cheap gaming laptop deals featured image

Everything new in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch

Everything we know about Overwatch cross-platform support

Is Call of Duty: Warzone cross-platform? What you need to know

Best Red Dead Redemption 2 mods

Best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

A solo player in Call of Duty: Warzone

The best GTA V cheat codes and secrets

Franklin from Grand Theft Auto 5

BlizzCon 2020 canceled, online event in the works for next year

blizzcon 2018 esports schedule starcraft ii world championship

The best weapons in Fortnite

How to make a bed in Minecraft