Sony announced it will hold its long-awaited PlayStation 5 unveiling event at 4 p.m. ET on June 4.

Sony’s invite says the company will discuss “the future of gaming” and will focus on some of the games that will be released alongside the PlayStation 5 later this year.

“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan said in a blog post accompanying the announcement. He added that the stream will be just the first unveiling, and promised more updates in the coming weeks.

Sony’s event comes just weeks after Microsoft held its own virtual event, where it showcased some of the games coming to the Xbox Series X this holiday season. Sony has been slower than Microsoft to provide updates on its next-gen console but did showcase a controversial new DualSense controller design last month.

Still, Sony’s slow pace could suggest a build-up to this key event, Piers Harding-Rolls, the games research director of Ampere Analysis, suggests.

“I’m expecting this event to focus on areas where Sony is traditionally strong: games development expertise and, with what I hope will be the full reveal of the PS5, product design,” Harding-Rolls said in a statement. “We’re now well into the phase where console early adopters expect to know more about the games that will be available at launch, so this event and Microsoft’s upcoming streams are crucial to build consumer anticipation.”

However, he added that other details like the PS5’s price point still might have to wait.

“The COVID-19 crisis and the economic situation means that choosing when to confirm the pricing is more of a challenge, and, in the current climate, it probably makes sense to wait longer before the reveal, “Harding-Rolls added.

