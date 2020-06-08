Sony will hold its rescheduled PlayStation 5 “The Future of Gaming” event on Thursday, June 11, the company announced.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The event will be held at 1 p.m. PT and will feature an hour of footage from upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The event date was leaked earlier in the day when Sony published a video ad on Twitch promoting its PlayStation 5 event for this Thursday. The ad, which was discovered earlier today by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, featured a rotating PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The ad didn’t include any details for the event, but did say it will stream live on Sony’s PlayStation 5 site.

The Future of Gaming event had been scheduled for last Thursday, May 4, but Sony postponed it to support Black Lives Matter and national protests against racial injustice. Sony didn’t say last week when it would reschedule the event, but it did promise to showcase

Editors' Recommendations