Sony’s PS5 event set for this week

Sony will hold its rescheduled PlayStation 5 “The Future of Gaming” event on Thursday, June 11, the company announced.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. PT and will feature an hour of footage from upcoming PlayStation 5 games.

The event date was leaked earlier in the day when Sony published a video ad on Twitch promoting its PlayStation 5 event for this Thursday. The ad, which was discovered earlier today by Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, featured a rotating PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. The ad didn’t include any details for the event, but did say it will stream live on Sony’s PlayStation 5 site.

The Future of Gaming event had been scheduled for last Thursday, May 4, but Sony postponed it to support Black Lives Matter and national protests against racial injustice. Sony didn’t say last week when it would reschedule the event, but it did promise to showcase

