Ubisoft filed a lawsuit against Rainbow Six: Siege cheat maker MizuSoft, about a month after the underage hacker behind its operations bragged about his earnings in an interview with the BBC.

The Dutch hacker, who goes by the handle JVL, told the BBC that he is able to make up to 1,500 pounds per week in selling Rainbow Six: Siege cheats online. JVL also claimed that some players within the “top, top ranks” are using MizuSoft’s cheating software, even in “proper tournaments” in some cases.

JVL said in the interview that “if Ubisoft decides to come after you for copyright infringement, you’re in for a tough time.” It now appears that he jinxed himself, as the Rainbow Six developer has filed a lawsuit in the Central District of California against MizuSoft.

The lawsuit covers MizuSoft’s only product, which is named Budget Edition Rainbow Six: Siege Cheat, and also involves JVL’s mother, Sandra Rijken, who allegedly collected, processed, and transmitted the proceeds from the cheating software’s sales through her own company, Simply San Web Design. The software was sold as a subscription for about $13 per day or about $77 per month.

Budget Edition Rainbow Six: Siege Cheat granted players abilities such as improved field of vision, highlighted enemies even through walls, item location, recoil mitigation, and shooting through objects, which gives them an unfair advantage over their opponents.

The lawsuit also focuses on MizuSoft’s claim that its product bypasses Ubisoft’s anti-cheating software, which prevents its users from being banned. The developer claimed that it has spent significant amounts of money and time to try to remedy the damage caused by MizuSoft, so it is asking the court maximum damages of $25,000 per violation and the shutdown of the cheat maker’s operations.

Ubisoft has apparently already succeeded with one of its demands, as the MizuSoft website is already down. It remains to be seen what happens to JVL, though the case should serve as another warning to cheat-makers not just of Rainbow Six: Siege, but for all other games.

Ubisoft recently revealed that it has delayed three AAA games, namely Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs Legion, after learning its lesson from the shortcomings of Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

