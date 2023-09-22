 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Unity backtracks on its controversial Runtime Fee plan following backlash

Tomas Franzese
By

Unity has finally backtracked some of the policies related it the Unity Runtime Fee announced last week following a wave of backlash from game developers. While the Runtime Fee isn’t completely going away, changes were made so it’s not as aggressive toward smaller developers and games that were already released. 

The Unity Runtime Fee was going to start charging developers up to a $0.20 fee every time someone installed their game. This decision was met with ire by game developers, who hated the short-notice, retroactive application. Devs felt the plan had oversights concerning subscription services, charity bundles, and piracy. In a blog post about the Runtime Fee changes, Unity’s Marc Whitten admitted that Unity “should have incorporated more of your feedback before announcing our new Runtime Fee policy.”

Art of Unity
Unity

As for what’s changing, the blog post states confirms that there will be no Runtime Fees for games made on Unity Personal or for games that made less than $1 million over the last 12 months. For developers using Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise, the Runtime Fee and applicability of Unity’s terms have been adjusted so that it only applies to games made on the next LTS version of Unity. That means games already released or already in development in an older version of Unity won’t be subject to the fee. 

Related

Developers who want to circumvent the fee entirely can also choose to just give Unity a 2.5% revenue share if that’s a lesser amount than what they would pay with fees. So, while the Runtime Fees aren’t going away entirely, it’s clear that the strong negative reaction from game developers has forced Unity to change course on what was a widely maligned plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
Zale and Valere from Sea of Stars

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers have launched over the course of the system's life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system's appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming Switch games continue to drum up excitement.

There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action

Read more
70+ Nintendo Switch games are discounted at Best Buy — from $16
Mario, Link, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.

If you want to expand your library of Nintendo Switch games (or if you want to add more titles to your list of backlogs --  we won't judge!), you may want to take a look at Best Buy's Nintendo Switch game sale. There's something for everyone, including casual gamers and hardcore tacticians, but you're going to have to hurry if you're planning to purchase any of these video game deals because we're not sure when these offers will expire. Keep adding to your cart, then check out as soon as possible to make sure you don't miss out on the potential savings.

What to buy in Best Buy's Nintendo Switch game sale
The Nintendo Switch game with the lowest price in Best Buy's sale is

Read more
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4
A wall of shields

As you progress through Resident Evil 4's Separate Ways DLC, you'll eventually need to help Luis score some ingredients for a fresh batch of medicine to aid in fending off the infection ailing both Leon and Ada. As you begin your quest to find the ingredients, you'll first have to solve a lithograph puzzle to open a door leading into a room filled with shields on the wall. In this room, you'll have to shoot specific shields in a specific order to open a cabinet revealing your first ingredient: red ink. Here's how to solve the shield wall puzzle.
How to solve the shield wall puzzle in Chapter 4
After solving the lithograph puzzle and opening the door, you'll enter an area where you can interact with a printing machine to get a piece of paper that hints at interacting with (shooting) the shields hanging all along the walls of the room. The problem is that, well, there are a lot of shields in this room. To find the correct shields, turn around from the printing machine and look at the fireplace along the wall behind you. To the left of this fireplace are the five shields from the picture that you printed.

You need to shoot three of these shields in the following order:

Read more