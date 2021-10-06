Pokémon are coming to Universal Studios’ theme park in 2022

Universal Studios and The Pokémon Company just announced a partnership that will bring the pocket monsters to Universal Studios Japan. This partnership is said to bring a new innovative experience to the theme park where innovative technology and extraordinary creativity will mix.

On March 17, 2021, Universal Studios Japan officially opened its Super Nintendo Land. Three more Universal parks around the world are also getting Super Mario-themed installations including Universal Hollywood and Universal Orlando. It’s unknown if these other parks will also receive the announced Pokémon partnership add-on.

In a press release from Universal Japan, it is said that the Pokémon collaboration will bring real and virtual worlds together to create a revolutionary theme park experience.

While nothing specific has been announced for the partnership, it can be assumed that the new installation may feature some usage of virtual reality technology. The park already has its AR Mario Kart ride so it is very likely that Pokémon may follow suit with something similar.

“The globally popular Pokémon characters combined with Universal’s innovative approach to creating authentic and one-of-a-kind theme park entertainment promise excitement for the entire family,” J.L. Bonnier, President and CEO of Universal Studios Japan states. “Our efforts to develop new guest experiences will continue to help reinvigorate the tourism market.”

Many theme parks like Universal Orlando and Disney World have resumed construction projects amid the COVID-19 Pandemic so it is unlikely that it will affect the installation getting underway.

Universal Japan promises that the Pokémon project will start construction in 2022.

