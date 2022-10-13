Valkyrie Elysium is the latest in the cult-classic series of JRPGs. Having been so long since the last entry, which itself wasn't terribly popular, this game introduces a new protagonist, Valkyrie Nora, on a quest to prevent Ragnarok. Also new to this game is the focus on a more action-oriented RPG experience, making it more appealing to a broader audience. That said, it still holds true to its roots in offering multiple endings depending on how you play.

Difficulty Hard What You Need Collect all nine Verdant Blossoms

Valkyrie Elysium features four distinct endings you can get: a normal, good, bad, and true ending. Each one has different requirements you will need to fulfill, with the true ending having the most strict requirements. Depending on which ending you want, you might have to plan for it right from the beginning of the game. Here are what you need to do to get all four endings in Valkyrie Elysium and what those endings are.

Note: We won't be spoiling the details for the endings of the game.

How to get the normal ending

We'll start off with the easiest ending to get. Odds are that this is the ending you will get if you play the game naturally without going out of your way, though there is one way to easily miss it.

Step 1: Don't collect all nine Verdant Blossoms in the game.

Step 2: In chapter nine, do not approach and speak to Armand.

Step 3: Continue to the boss fight.

Step 4: Defeat Fenrir.

Step 5: Watch the final cutscene and get the Twilight of the Great Wolf achievement/trophy.

How to get the good ending

The good ending is the other possible ending you will get without realizing it, depending on what type of player you are. Here's how to get it.

Step 1: Don't collect all nine Verdant Blossoms.

Step 2: In chapter nine, seek out and talk to Armand.

Step 3: Select Accept that you are a Valkyrie and do what must be done.

Step 4: Defeat Fenrir and Hilde.

Step 5: Defeat Odin.

Step 6: Watch the final cutscene and get the Twilight of the All-Father achievement/trophy.

How to get the bad ending

While no ending really feels all that good, there is a bad one that, even from a gameplay perspective, feels quite unsatisfactory. Here's how to get it if you're curious.

Step 1: Don't collect all nine Verdant Blossoms.

Step 2: Meet with Armond in chapter nine.

Step 3: Select Choose to be human and go with Armand.

Step 4: You don't have any final boss in this ending, but do get the A Momentary Escape achievement/trophy.

How to get the true ending

This is the real ending most people will be looking to get, and it has the strictest requirements. By now, you probably have a guess at the main thing you will need to do, but here's the entire list of requirements.

Step 1: Collect all nine Verdant Blossoms in the entire game (you must collect all eight before chapter nine for the last one to spawn).

Step 2: Meet with Armand in chapter nine.

Step 3: Select Accept that you are a Valkyrie and do what must be done.

Step 4: Continue through the chapter.

Step 5: Defeat Fenrir with Hilde.

Step 6: Defeat Odin with Hilde.

Step 7: Defeat Ragnarok Odin.

Step 8: This will only unlock the Unbound Possibilities achievement/trophy if this is the last ending you unlocked.

Editors' Recommendations